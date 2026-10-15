Ghana: Asogli Festival - NPA Sensitises Public On Fuel Safety

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has taken its public education campaign on petroleum safety, consumer protection and fuel measurement verification to the 2026 Asogli Te Zã (Yam Festival), cautioning consumers to remain vigilant and report suspected malpractices at fuel stations.

The Authority used the colourful annual festival, which brought together chiefs, government officials, residents and visitors in Ho, to educate the public on their rights and responsibilities within Ghana's downstream petroleum sector.

A team of officers from the NPA's Consumer Services, Business Development and Corporate Affairs Directorates, led by the Volta Regional Manager, Mr Prospero Kojo Cyriaano-Olympic, engaged festivalgoers on key safety and consumer protection issues.

The sensitisation campaign focused on suspected under-delivery of fuel at retail outlets, the use of the 10-litre measuring can, the safe handling of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and the Authority's Call Centre services for enquiries and complaints.

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A major highlight of the exercise was a practical demonstration of the 10-litre measuring can, which enables consumers to verify whether the quantity of fuel dispensed at a filling station corresponds with the amount paid for.

Mr Cyriaano-Olympic and his team explained how the measuring can could help consumers identify suspected cases of under-delivery and encouraged them to report such incidents to the NPA for investigation and appropriate action.

The intervention forms part of efforts to promote transparency and accountability at petroleum retail outlets while empowering consumers to take an active role in safeguarding their interests.

The team also educated participants on LPG safety, emphasising the need to observe appropriate handling and usage practices to minimise risks in homes and other environments.

Consumers were further sensitised to the NPA's Call Centre services as an accessible channel for seeking information, lodging complaints and reporting concerns about petroleum products and services.

To strengthen public access to the Authority, the officers distributed stickers bearing the Call Centre contact details, alongside consumer education materials.

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The interactive engagement allowed festivalgoers to ask questions, seek clarification and deepen their understanding of petroleum safety and consumer protection measures.

The NPA reaffirmed its commitment to sustained public education and stakeholder engagement as part of broader efforts to promote a safe, transparent and consumer-responsive downstream petroleum industry.

The outreach formed part of activities at the 2026 Asogli Te Zã Festival, celebrated under the theme, "United in Purpose, Investing in People and Infrastructure for Sustainable National Development."

The celebrations featured traditional dances, cultural performances, warrior dances by visiting traditional groups and processions, culminating in a grand durbar at the Jubilee Park in Ho.

Among the dignitaries present were Togbe Afede XIV, Paramount Chief of the Asogli State; Volta Regional Minister James Gunu; Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts Dzifa Gomashie; and Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Mahama Ayariga.

Chief of Staff Dr Julius Debrah, who represented President John Dramani Mahama as Guest of Honour, commended the leadership of the Asogli Traditional Area and stressed the importance of investing in people and infrastructure to achieve sustainable national development.