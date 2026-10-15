Ghana: Assemblies of God Leaders Commend President Mahama's Leadership

President John Dramani Mahama has assured the World Assemblies of God Fellowship of the government's continued support to ensure a peaceful and successful World Congress in Accra.

He gave the assurance when the Executive Committee of the Fellowship paid a courtesy call on him on Monday to discuss preparations for the congress, which opens in Accra today.

The delegation was led by the Global Chairman of the Fellowship, Rev. Dominic Yeo, and the host, the General Superintendent of Assemblies of God, Ghana, Rev. Stephen Wengam.

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Rev. Wengam said preparations for the congress were complete, describing it as a historic event because it was being held on African soil for the first time in the 115-year history of Assemblies of God worldwide.

September 11, 2024

He commended President Mahama and the government for their support towards organising the event.

Rev. Wengam explained that the morning conference had been moved from Independence Square to the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre because of technical challenges. He said the new venue was more conducive to the programme.

Rev. Yeo congratulated Ghana on becoming the first African country to host the World Congress, drawing a parallel with the country's position as the first in sub-Saharan Africa to gain political independence.

He expressed the Executive Committee's gratitude to President Mahama and the government for the assistance provided to ensure the success of the congress.

The Global Chairman also commended the President for what he described as his visionary and transformational leadership, which he said was reflected in economic stability and extensive road development.

He urged President Mahama to continue to represent Christ well in politics and remain steadfast in his faith.

President Mahama welcomed the delegation to Ghana and reiterated the government's commitment to supporting the event.

He said the government would work to ensure that the congress was "peaceful, successful, and impactful".

The President also recounted how he joined the Assemblies of God Church, saying, "I have no regrets."

He commended the church's current leadership for its visible growth and transformation.

As part of the visit, Rev. Yeo presented congress souvenirs to President Mahama and led the delegation in prayers for the President and the prosperity of Ghana.

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