Ghana: GIPA Courts Investors for 128 Northern Projects IPA

The Ghana Investment Promotion Authority (GIPA) is shifting from attracting investment to actively mobilising capital, with a strategic roadshow across Northern Ghana to connect investors with investment-ready projects identified in the regions.

To be held under the theme, "Driving Local Investment: Unlocking Regional Potential, Mapping Opportunities, and Mobilising Growth in the Northern, North East, Upper East, Upper West and Savanna Regions," the 13-day engagement follows the implementation of GIPA's flagship Investment Opportunities Mapping Project (IOMP), launched in July 2025, which has identified more than 600 investment-ready projects nationwide.

It also forms part of a broader strategy to showcase investment opportunities from every region of Ghana to domestic and international investors at the upcoming Invest Ghana Summit, scheduled for November 16 and 17, 2026.

Of the more than 600 investment project profiles received nationwide, 128 originated from the Northern, North East, Savannah, Upper East and Upper West regions, highlighting Northern Ghana's increasing prominence in the national investment landscape.

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At the same time, these findings point to the vast untapped investment and economic potential that remains across the region.

The Upper West Region has the highest number, accounting for 45 project profiles, followed by the Northern Region with 38 projects, Savannah with 19, Upper East with 16 and the North East Region with 10.

The opportunities span agriculture, agro-processing, manufacturing, tourism, mining, renewable energy, logistics and trade.

The identified opportunities are supported by a growing track record of investor interest in the Northern Belt.

According to GIPA data from 1994 to June 2026, the Northern, North East, Savannah, Upper East and Upper West regions have attracted 100 registered investment projects with an estimated foreign direct investment (FDI) value of US$1.91 billion, largely concentrated in agriculture and manufacturing.

The Northern Region led with 68 projects, followed by Upper East with 14, then North East, Upper West and Savannah regions with seven, six and five projects, respectively.

The Deputy Chief Executive Officer of GIPA, Mr Abdul Razak Baba, will lead the roadshow and engage regional ministers and business leaders across the five regions.

He will also pay courtesy calls on key traditional authorities, including the Paramount Chief of the Sagnarigu Traditional Area, Ambassador Abdulai Yakubu Yoo Naa; the Overlord of the Mamprugu Traditional Area, Nayiri Naa Bohagu Mahami Abdulai Sheriga II; the Overlord of the Wa Traditional Area, Wa Naa Rahid Fuseini Pelpuo; and the Overlord of the Savanna Region, Yagbonwura Bii-Kunuto Jewu Soale I.

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Mr Baba will also lead the delegation on visits to investment sites and operating businesses, including Savannah Diamond Cement at Buipe and Baba Tree Company Limited in Wa, to assess ongoing investments and identify opportunities for expansion and collaboration.

According to GIPA Chief Executive Officer, Mr Simon Madjie, Northern Ghana offers significant potential in commercial agriculture, agro-processing, livestock, renewable energy, tourism, manufacturing, mining, logistics and cross-border trade, all of which can drive industrialisation and improve livelihoods across the region.

"Northern Ghana is no longer a frontier of potential. It is a destination of opportunity. Through this roadshow, we are taking investment opportunities directly to the market, building strategic partnerships and creating pathways for investors to take part in the region's transformation," he said.