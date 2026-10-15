Ghana: Institute Calls for Innovative Approaches to Farming

The Amen Amen Institute last Saturday embarked on its annual walk from the Jamestown Lighthouse through Mantse Agbona to the forecourt of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture to mark this year's World Food Day celebration.

The walk, organised annually as part of the World Food Day celebration, was aimed at raising public awareness of food security, hunger eradication and the need for farmers to adopt innovative approaches to improve agricultural production.

As part of the exercise, the institute donated two trucks of food items to the Ministry to support the celebration, alongside an earlier cash contribution of GH¢10,000 towards the activities.

Speaking on behalf of the institute, Mr Daniel Reynolds said the annual walk was part of the organisation's longstanding commitment to supporting World Food Day activities and promoting human well-being.

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He urged peasant and large-scale farmers, as well as the youth, to embrace new ideas, technologies and methods to improve farming practices and increase food production.

Mr Reynolds said innovation in agriculture was essential to ensuring that the country could meet its food needs and improve the livelihoods of farmers.

He expressed appreciation to the United Nations, the government, the Ministry of Food and Agriculture and members of the institute, both locally and internationally, for their continued support for the annual programme.

The member of the committee organising the World Food Day celebration, Mr Nii Abbey Mensah, commended the institute for its consistent support for the event.

He said the celebration, led by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation, was important in efforts to eliminate hunger and achieve food security.

Mr Mensah said the institute had supported the programme over the years through financial contributions and food donations, helping to raise awareness of the importance of food and the need to support vulnerable people.

He said the food items donated during the annual exercise were distributed to charitable institutions, adding that the previous year's donation went to the Osu Children's Home, while this year's food items were expected to be presented to a special school at Dzowulu.

This year's World Food Day celebration is being held under the theme, "Innovate Today and Nourish Tomorrow," which highlights the importance of new ideas and approaches in improving farming practices and strengthening food security.