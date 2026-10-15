Ghana: Foundation Launched to Support Women, Needy Students

The Esther Amoakohene Davis Memorial Foundation, dedicated to supporting women and the needy in society, has been launched at a ceremony in Cape Coast.

The organisation was established to honour and continue the legacy of the late Esther Amoakohene Davis, who was a staff member of the Central Regional Development Commission (CEDECOM).

During a courtesy call and interaction with the leadership of CEDECOM, the Chairman of the Esther Amoakohene Davis Memorial Foundation, Mr Daniel Ankrah, indicated that the foundation was committed to empowering women, supporting brilliant but needy students, caring for orphans and orphanages, assisting the aged, and reaching out to vulnerable individuals and families.

To that end, he said it aimed to mobilise resources to empower women through soft loans and financial guidance, as well as support the education of brilliant but needy students.

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He also stated that the foundation aimed to support orphanages and respond with compassion to the needs of vulnerable individuals and families, thereby strengthening communities and improving lives.

Additionally, Mr Ankrah said the organisation would collaborate with CEDECOM to make an impact in the region and beyond.

According to him, the late Esther was a woman of peace, kindness and quiet strength. She had a warm smile, a listening ear and a generous heart.

She consistently supported people in need, encouraged the discouraged, mentored young people, and opened her home and heart to others.

He said the late Esther Amoakohene Davis reflected the Christian virtues of love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control.

The Acting Executive Director of CEDECOM, Mr Gabriel Fiatui, said the Commission was ready to support the foundation in achieving its purpose.

He said the Commission would require a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the foundation to establish a working relationship and provide a framework for how the two institutions could work together to build the foundation.

"We will have a joint proposal written to implement a joint programme," he said.

He said the Commission viewed the foundation as a call to support humanity, adding that many people were in difficult situations.

"There are many people who are in difficult situations, so the foundation should not focus on a few people in town; there are a lot of needy, vulnerable people, so let the foundation go beyond towns to the communities," he indicated.

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Earlier, during the launch of the foundation, the Chief Executive of the Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly, Mr George Justice Arthur, commended the foundation for the initiative, explaining that it would help address several challenges confronting vulnerable people in Cape Coast and beyond.

He said the initiative was a call for all Ghanaians to support orphans and vulnerable people in society.

He expressed his commitment to creating the enabling environment needed to support humanity in diverse ways.

He appealed to individuals and institutions to support the activities of the foundation and donated an initial amount of GH¢5,000 to the organisation.