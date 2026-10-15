Ghana: GFA Fines Bibiani Gold Stars, CEO Gh¢15,000 for Misconduct

14 October 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Bibiani Gold Stars have been fined GH¢5,000 by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Disciplinary Committee for breaching matchday accreditation and access control rules during their Ghana Premier League (GPL) match against Accra Hearts of Oak.

The club was found guilty of allowing its Chief Executive Officer, Kwasi Adu, to enter the inner perimeter without authorisation, where he verbally assaulted match officials.

The Committee has also banned Mr Adu for three matches and fined him GH¢10,000 for misconduct during and after his club's GPL match against Accra Hearts of Oak.

The fines must be paid within 14 days of notification of the decision.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

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