Ghana: Ping-Pong Star James Marfo to Begin Professional Career in France

Ghana's top-ranked table tennis player, James Marfo, is set to begin his professional career in France.

He will undergo a one-year training programme at the Hennebont Table Tennis Centre while competing in the country's league.

Marfo, who was named the 2025 Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Table Tennis Player of the Year, is expected to use the opportunity to sharpen his technical abilities, gain international exposure and improve his competitiveness at the highest level.

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The move marks a significant milestone in his career, providing a platform to develop his skills and potentially secure opportunities with clubs in other established European leagues.

This came to light during a visit by a delegation from the Kids-for-Kids Foundation, comprising Ishmael Abraham Armah, John Baiden and Marfo, who called to express appreciation for the support and contribution to the player's development.

The Chairman of the Ghana Table Tennis Association (GTTA), Mr Mawuko Afadzinu, urged Marfo to remain disciplined, humble and focused on maximising the opportunity.

Mr Afadzinu encouraged him to draw inspiration from his background and remain committed to his ambitions.

"Let this opportunity awaken you to greater possibilities. Always remember where you are coming from and let that be a source of inspiration as you pursue your purpose," he said.

He noted that strong performances and continued development in France could open doors to opportunities with clubs in other European countries, including Portugal and Germany.

He also emphasised the need for Marfo to make the most of the resources invested in his development.

Marfo's manager, Mr Michael Danquah, described the move as the culmination of years of commitment, sacrifice and belief in the player's potential.

He expressed appreciation to the coaches, institutions and individuals who had contributed to Marfo's development, particularly Blackstone, his first coach in Ghana, and his personal coach, Ebenezer Whyte, for laying the foundation for his progress.

Mr Danquah also acknowledged the support of the GTTA under Mr Afadzinu's leadership and the Ghana Immigration Service Table Tennis Team, which Marfo represents.

He further recognised the contributions of Coach Aileru Ganiyu Fola and Ude Sports Limited to Marfo's recent training experience in Nigeria, as well as that of the company's Chairman, Mr Ude Uche Dominic.

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Mr Danquah said the opportunity was significant not only for Marfo but also for the foundation and Ghanaian table tennis, demonstrating the potential benefits of sustained investment in sporting talent.

He urged Marfo to remain grounded, disciplined and committed to continuous improvement, stressing that the move represented the beginning of another phase of hard work.

The GTTA Technical Director, Mr Charles Tachie-Menson, also welcomed the development, describing the opportunity to train and compete professionally in France as a positive step for Marfo and Ghanaian table tennis.

He commended Mr Danquah for his vision and commitment to the player's development, saying his efforts demonstrated how individuals could create pathways for talented athletes to progress internationally.

Mr Tachie-Menson also acknowledged the GTTA's contribution and called on individuals and organisations with the capacity to support young athletes to emulate such initiatives.

He said Ghana had considerable sporting talent that required the right combination of vision, commitment and investment to reach its full potential.

The one-year programme and participation in the French league are expected to provide Marfo with valuable competitive experience and a platform to pursue further opportunities on the international stage.