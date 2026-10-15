Ghana: Standard Chartered Posts Strong Half-Year Performance ...Profit After Tax Rises 10 Percent Tos Gh¢320m

Standard Chartered Bank Ghana PLC recorded a 10 per cent increase in profit after tax to GH¢320 million for the first half of 2026, supported by resilient financial performance and disciplined risk management.

The bank's total revenue for the period stood at GH¢798 million, reflecting its continued focus on sustainable income growth, operational efficiency and long-term shareholder value.

The performance was announced at the bank's 2026 Facts Behind the Figures stakeholder engagement session at the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) in Accra yesterday. The event brought together investors, brokers, fund managers, regulators and the media.

The engagement provided an overview of the bank's financial performance for the full year ended 2025 and the first half of 2026, as well as its strategic priorities and contribution to Ghana's socio-economic development.

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In 2025, the bank recorded a return on equity of 28 per cent, while earnings per share increased to GH¢5.97 from GH¢5.31 in 2024.

At its 2025 Annual General Meeting, the bank declared a total dividend payout of GH¢673.48 million, reflecting its commitment to rewarding shareholders.

Its balance sheet also expanded by 15 per cent in 2025, while the bank maintained compliance with all regulatory and capital requirements.

The Chief Executive Officer of Standard Chartered Bank Ghana PLC, Mr Xorse Godzi, said the bank remained focused on its next phase of growth and delivering sustainable value to shareholders.

He said the bank would continue to maximise its competitive advantages and harness market opportunities to accelerate growth.

"As a super-connector bank, we will leverage our international network and cross-border capabilities to connect corporates, financial institutions and individuals to some of the world's most dynamic and rapidly growing markets," he said.

The Chief Financial Officer, Mr Albert Larweh Asante, attributed the bank's resilient performance to the strength of its balance sheet and its disciplined approach to risk management and capital allocation.

He said the bank would continue to pursue sustainable income growth, improve operational efficiency and deliver long-term value for shareholders.

Mr Asante added that its international operating framework, supported by robust regulatory standards, informed its approach to managing risk and allocating capital.

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The Head of Corporate Affairs, Brand and Marketing, Ms Asiedu Addae, said that beyond its financial performance, the bank was investing heavily in sustainability and social impact projects.

She said that in 2025, the bank invested GH¢4.6 million through the Standard Chartered Foundation in youth empowerment, focusing on disadvantaged young people, particularly young women and persons with disabilities, through employability and entrepreneurship support.

Ms Addae said the bank also mobilised $30.5 million in climate finance for Ghana through a $200 million World Bank Clean Cooking Outcome Bond.

The initiative benefited 1.3 million people and contributed to reducing emissions by more than 1.8 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent.

The Managing Director of the GSE, Ms Abena Amoah, commended Standard Chartered for its performance in 2025 and the first half of 2026.

She described the bank as one of the early institutions to list on the Exchange and encouraged more companies to list to raise long-term, patient capital to support their growth and expansion.

This year marks 130 years of Standard Chartered's uninterrupted operations in Ghana.

Listed on the GSE since 1991, the bank remains an established participant in Ghana's capital market.