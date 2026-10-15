Ghana: When the Law Says - Enough One Act May Be Many Things. but a Man Cannot Be Tried Twice for the Same Offence

There is a saying every Ghanaian understands: you cannot punish a man twice for the same thing. It is the kind of saying that needs no law book. You hear it in the courtroom. You hear it in the office. You hear it in the market. You hear it at the roadside, where ordinary people often settle difficult questions of justice with surprising wisdom.

But, as with many things in law, the saying is only half the story. The law is more careful. It does not simply ask whether a man has been punished before for the same act. It asks whether he is being tried or punished again for the same offence. Between those two expressions lies a distinction that can change the whole case.

The state must eventually stop

Imagine a man who has been taken to court, charged with a criminal offence and tried before a competent court. The evidence is heard. The lawyers make their arguments. The judge or jury reaches a decision. The man is either convicted or acquitted. Can the State simply return tomorrow and say, "Let us try him again"? No. That is where the principle of double jeopardy enters. It is one of the oldest protections in criminal justice. Its purpose is simple: the power of the State must have a stopping point.

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Ghana's Constitution gives that principle a firm place in our law. Article 19(7) provides that a person who has been tried by a competent court and either convicted or acquitted shall not again be tried for that offence, or for another offence of which he could have been convicted at the first trial, except where a superior court orders otherwise in appeal or review proceedings.

Those are words from the Constitution. But what do they mean to the ordinary Ghanaian? They mean this: once a competent court has finally dealt with an offence, the State cannot ordinarily bring the same offence back to life and put the accused through another trial simply because it wants another opportunity. Justice must have an ending.

But one act can tell more than one story

One act does not always mean one offence. A driver, for example, may drive dangerously and, in doing so, cause harm to another person. There may have been only one journey, one vehicle and one moment in time. Yet the law may see different offences arising from that conduct because an offence is not merely what happened. It is what the law says happened.

Parliament may create one offence to protect road users from dangerous driving and another to protect individuals from harm caused by negligent conduct. The physical act may be one. The legal wrongs may be more than one.

That is why the question cannot simply be, "Was it the same act?" The better question is, "Was it the same offence?"

The case that explained the difference

More than 60 years ago, the Ghanaian courts had to confront this very question in Essien v. The State [1965] GLR 44.

The accused faced three counts arising from his driving. One concerned dangerous driving, while two concerned negligently causing harm. The argument was, essentially, that the different charges arose from the same conduct and therefore should not result in separate punishments.

The court drew the distinction clearly: the fact that one act has produced different offences does not necessarily mean that the law regards those offences as one offence. The principle against double punishment protects against being punished twice for the same offence, not against every separate offence that may arise from one act.

That distinction remains the key to understanding the subject.

It is also reflected in Section 9 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29), which deals with circumstances where an act constitutes an offence under two or more enactments. The law permits prosecution under the applicable enactment or enactments, but it does not permit a person to be punished twice for the same offence.

So the law does not say: "One act, one punishment, no matter what." It says something more measured: "You cannot punish the same offence twice."

Why such a rule matters

There is a reason the law is so jealous of finality. A criminal prosecution is not a small thing. It can affect a person's liberty, family, reputation, employment and future.

The State has police officers. It has prosecutors. It has investigators. It has the machinery of government behind it. The ordinary citizen has himself, his lawyer and the truth he hopes the court will hear.

If the State were allowed to prosecute the same offence repeatedly until it obtained the result it wanted, justice would become something very different. It would become exhaustion. That is not justice.

The rule against double jeopardy therefore serves as a shield against repeated prosecution for the same offence. It tells the State: prepare your case, bring it properly, prove it if you can, but once the matter has been finally determined, you cannot simply start again.

The law does not close every door

But there is another side to the story. Double jeopardy is not a blanket protection against every later proceeding arising from the same circumstances.

Section 113 of the Criminal and Other Offences (Procedure) Act, 1960 (Act 30), for example, provides that a person once tried by a competent court and convicted or acquitted cannot ordinarily be tried again on the same facts for the same offence, or another offence for which he could lawfully have been convicted at the first trial.

The law recognises circumstances in which a retrial may properly be ordered. The Constitution itself recognises the same basic exception where a superior court orders otherwise in appeal or review proceedings.

The law, therefore, is neither careless nor absolute. It protects finality, but it also recognises that the administration of justice sometimes requires a case to be reopened through lawful judicial processes.

A shield, not a licence

There is something beautiful about the balance here. The law protects the citizen from oppression, but it does not turn wrongdoing into a sanctuary. It prevents the State from repeatedly trying the same offence. But it does not necessarily say that one act can never produce more than one offence.

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That is why the words matter. An act is not always an offence. One event is not necessarily one crime, and one prosecution does not automatically erase every other legally distinct offence arising from the same circumstances.

The final word

If the whole principle were to be placed in the language of the ordinary Ghanaian, perhaps it would be this: a man should not be dragged before the court again and again for the same offence. But if one act breaks two different laws, the law may require him to answer for each according to the circumstances and the law governing the offences.

That is not double punishment. That is the law making a distinction, and perhaps that is what justice sometimes requires most: not a loud voice, but a careful one.

The State must have the power to prosecute wrongdoing. The citizen must have the protection of finality. The court must stand between the two, ensuring that neither power nor liberty is allowed to swallow the other.

For in the end, the finest justice is not justice that merely knows how to punish. It is justice that knows when to say: enough.