Ghana: Balance Mineral Exploration With Marine Conservation

Ghana's coastal waters are not merely a source of mineral wealth. They sustain fishing communities, provide livelihoods for thousands of families and supply an important source of protein for millions of people.

Any decision that threatens this resource must, therefore, be approached with the utmost care.

The concerns raised by artisanal fishing communities over offshore gold exploration licences granted to Gold Coast GRC Ghana Ltd deserve serious attention from the government.

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The fishing communities have called on President John Dramani Mahama to revoke the licences, arguing that the suspension of the company's operations does not offer a lasting guarantee against a resumption of activities.

Their concerns relate to 10 reported reconnaissance licences covering approximately 10,000 square kilometres of marine waters.

The Ghanaian Times recognises the importance of mineral exploration to national development and the potential contribution of responsible investment to economic growth. However, economic opportunities must be assessed alongside their environmental and social costs.

The prospect of mining revenue cannot be considered in isolation from the possible consequences for fish stocks, marine habitats, food security and the livelihoods of coastal communities.

For artisanal fishers, the sea is their workplace and the foundation of their economic survival. Women who process and trade fish also depend on regular catches to sustain their businesses.

If marine resources are damaged or depleted, the effects could spread through the fishing value chain, reducing incomes, disrupting markets and making fish less accessible to consumers.

These concerns become even more important in the context of the country's efforts to protect small-scale fishing and strengthen food security.

Ghana has taken steps to extend the Inshore Exclusion Zone from six to 12 nautical miles under the Fisheries and Aquaculture Act, 2025 (Act 1146). Such measures are intended to protect artisanal fishing activities and the resources on which they depend.

Their effectiveness could be undermined if other activities are allowed to compromise the same marine environment.

The government must, therefore, ensure that decisions on offshore mineral exploration are consistent with its fisheries protection and marine conservation objectives.

Particular attention should be paid to the Greater Cape Three Points Marine Protected Area, including whether any licensed areas overlap with or could affect its boundaries, ecological integrity or conservation objectives. These questions require clear, independently verifiable answers.

Transparency and public consultation must be central to this process. Fishing communities should not be treated as spectators in decisions that could fundamentally affect their livelihoods.

Chief fishermen, canoe owners, fishing crews, fish processors, traders, environmental experts and relevant regulatory institutions must have meaningful opportunities to contribute to the assessment of the proposed activities.

The government should also ensure that comprehensive and independent environmental assessments are conducted and their findings made public.

The potential effects on fish stocks, breeding grounds, marine biodiversity and coastal livelihoods must be established before any decision is taken on the future of the project.

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Where credible evidence points to serious or irreversible harm, the precautionary principle should guide the response.

The immediate task is to establish the facts, explain the basis of the licences and determine whether the proposed activities can be reconciled with the protection of Ghana's marine resources.

If they cannot, the government must be prepared to take the necessary action, including revoking the licences.

Ghana's natural resources must serve the public interest, not create prosperity for a few at the expense of vulnerable communities and future generations.

The government has a responsibility to protect the country's fisheries while ensuring that economic development does not undermine environmental sustainability.