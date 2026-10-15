Namibia: Nation Has High Expectations for Lands Tribunal....Instructed to Clear Pending Cases

Newly appointed Lands Tribunal members have been urged to prioritise nine pending cases and, where circumstances permit, conclude them within three months to reduce delays in resolving land disputes.

Land reform minister Inge Zaamwani issued the call during the swearing-in ceremony of the Tribunal members on Monday.

The appointed members are chairperson Ngakumbirue Katjivena, alternate chairperson Ileni Gebhardt and members Petrus Amakutuwa, Christopher Khaile and Inekela Soiny Kambindji.

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Zaamwani emphasised that timely decisions are essential to the effective implementation of land reform and maintaining public confidence in land administration.

She said prolonged uncertainty over land disputes could impede the implementation of land reform, discourage investment and place additional burdens on parties awaiting decisions.

"Timely adjudication is essential. Minimise avoidable delays through effective case management and sound administration practices," Zaamwani urged.

She stressed that the three-month target should be pursued without compromising the Tribunal's independence or the rights of parties involved in the cases.

"Currently, there are nine cases already filed with the Lands Tribunal awaiting your decision," she said.

The minister said the members must approach each matter with an open mind, thoroughly assess the evidence and provide clear, well-reasoned decisions.

She warned against favouritism, tribalism, prejudice and any form of improper influence. She said the Tribunal's independence must be protected and respected at all times.

"Every person who appears before the Tribunal should be assured of a fair hearing and impartial consideration," Zaamwani said.

The call comes amid continued concerns about the fairness and transparency of commercial agricultural land allocation as well as the determination of land values when the State exercises its preferential right to purchase land.

Zaamwani said these concerns highlighted the need for credible institutions through which disputes could be heard and resolved in accordance with the law.

The Tribunal is an independent statutory body established under the Agricultural (Commercial) Land Reform Act of 1995.

Its mandate includes deciding appeals, considering applications and adjudicating matters referred to under the Act or other applicable legislation.

Its decisions, orders or determinations may be executed as if they were decisions and orders of the High Court of Namibia.

The minister urged the members to familiarise themselves with the legal framework governing their responsibilities, including the Constitution, the Agricultural (Commercial) Land Reform Act and the Rules of the Lands Tribunal.

She also called on them to study the Communal Land Reform Act of 2002 in preparation for possible changes to the Tribunal's jurisdiction. The Land Bill is currently before Parliament for input. Once enacted, the legislation is expected to extend the Tribunal's jurisdiction to appeals arising from communal areas.

Zaamwani said the members would therefore need to understand the applicable legislation and prepare to handle the additional responsibilities that could arise from the changes.

She emphasised that their work would require commitment, dedication, integrity, fairness, and strong analytical and research skills. The minister further reminded the members that their oath of office was a commitment to discharge their duties faithfully, impartially, and in accordance with the law. "The Namibian nation has high expectations of you, to deliver the service and attend to all cases that will be lodged with the Lands Tribunal," she said.

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The National Assembly approved the members' appointment on Friday for a three-year term. Following the swearing-in ceremony, the members met Zaamwani to discuss the Tribunal's mandate, their responsibilities and the need to strengthen fairness, transparency, and efficiency in resolving land disputes.

The minister expressed confidence that the Tribunal would uphold the rule of law, protect the rights of those appearing before it, and strengthen public confidence in the administration of land matters.

She urged them to ensure that cases are handled efficiently while maintaining the highest standards of impartiality and accountability.

