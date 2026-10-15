Namibia: Omusati SMEs Showcase Growth Opportunities At Exhibition

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) from across the Omusati region gathered in Outapi earlier this month for the second annual Business Enhancement Exhibition 2026 to showcase their products, forge new partnerships and explore business opportunities.

The exhibition, held on 3 and 4 October at O'Zodiac Star Pension Hotel, brought together entrepreneurs, professionals and business support organisations across sectors. Entrepreneur, marketing strategist and CH Growth Advertising founder Zenao Andowa organised the event.

Andowa said the exhibition was created to give local businesses more than just a place to display their products.

"The vision is to create a platform where legitimate businesses can connect, learn, showcase their products and access opportunities for growth," she said.

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She said the exhibition was designed to take entrepreneurs out of their everyday business environments and place them directly in front of potential customers, business partners, experts and financial institutions.

Businesses from sectors such as green technology, finance, hospitality, fashion, beauty and wellness, local manufacturing, business registration and training services took part in the event.

"One of the exhibitors attracting attention was Thikamapo Bio-Energy, owned by Oshikuku entrepreneur Vilho Kalimbo. The business showcased a locally developed portable bio-energy cooking stove aimed at providing an environmentally friendly cooking solution," she said.

She said the innovation demonstrated how local entrepreneurs can develop practical solutions to everyday challenges while contributing to Namibia's growing interest in green technologies.

Izzy Cranes served as the event's patron, alongside Kinetic Wizard Investments, Bellatrix Green Finance, Namit, Energy100FM and Poiyah Media. Their participation gave exhibitors an opportunity to learn more about funding, investment and business expansion.

The event also recognised outstanding exhibitors. Zone Catering received the Best Energy Stand Award for its creativity, branding and strong engagement with visitors.