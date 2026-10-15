Namibia: Imaging Centre Expands Healthcare in the North

- Oshana Governor Hofni Iipinge said that the inauguration of the Medical Imaging Centre in Ongwediva will improve access to specialised healthcare services for residents of northern Namibia who previously travelled long distances for diagnostic examinations.

Speaking at the inauguration during the weekend, Iipinge said the facility represents more than the opening of a medical institution, describing it as an investment in better healthcare, employment opportunities and renewed hope for communities.

He congratulated the management and investors for completing the project within approximately one year of its groundbreaking ceremony, stating that it demonstrated the importance of planning, commitment and accountability in development. "For many years, people from northern Namibia have had to travel considerable distances to access certain specialised diagnostic and imaging services. Such journeys often come at a significant financial and emotional cost to patients and their families," he said.

The centre offers specialised services, including magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), CT scans, mammography, ultrasound, cardiac imaging and oncology imaging, supporting early diagnosis and timely medical intervention.

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"The investment also demonstrates the private sector's role in complementing government efforts to expand essential services and create employment," he said.

He urged the centre to collaborate with public healthcare facilities and medical practitioners while maintaining professional, compassionate and patient-centred services. He also encouraged management to consider assistance for vulnerable patients struggling to afford specialised examinations.

Medical Imaging partner Doctor Ryan Volker said the institution's journey began in 1998, adding that its permanent presence in northern Namibia marks a significant milestone for the organisation.

"Although up to two-thirds of Namibia's population live in the northern regions, specialised healthcare services have traditionally been concentrated in the Khomas and Erongo regions," he said.

Volker said that the centre would work alongside local doctors, hospitals and other healthcare providers, drawing on the collective experience of its 13 specialist radiologists.

"Our commitment is to combine modern imaging technology with experienced radiologists, skilled staff and, above all, a genuine concern for the people we serve," he said.

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He highlighted quality reporting, rapid turnaround times and open communication with referring physicians as key priorities. Volker further announced that the centre would approach state hospitals to offer free breast cancer screening during October, in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The initiative is expected to support early detection while strengthening cooperation between private and public healthcare providers in the region.