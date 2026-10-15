Namibia: Kathindi Urges Partnerships for Tsumeb Growth

Oshikoto Governor Sacky Kathindi has called for stronger partnerships between government, the private sector and local communities to turn Tsumeb's economic potential into sustainable opportunities for businesses, young people and farmers.

Speaking at the Tsumeb Copper Festival fundraising breakfast earlier this week, Kathindi officially launched the festival, scheduled for 28 to 31 October under the theme, "Copper Sparks, Tsumeb Shines."

Kathindi said the festival has grown beyond an annual celebration into an important platform for economic engagement, investment promotion, entrepreneurship, tourism and partnership-building.

"Our responsibility is to turn those sparks into sustainable opportunities and meaningful economic outcomes. This year's theme reflects Tsumeb's rich industrial heritage while the spark represents innovation, entrepreneurship, resilience and the determination of its people to create a better future," he said. Kathindi said that Oshikoto has significant potential in mining, agriculture, tourism, trade, manufacturing, logistics and entrepreneurship.

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"Tsumeb should be positioned not only as a centre of mining heritage but also as a destination for investment, enterprise development and tourism," he said. Kathindi called for stronger collaboration among government, local authorities, businesses, development institutions, farmers, SMEs and communities to ensure that economic opportunities benefit local people. He encouraged businesses to invest in local procurement, skills development, mentorship and enterprise development, while identifying the festival's Business Conference, Youth Conference and Farmers Day as platforms to advance these objectives.

"Let us move from conversation to collaboration, and from collaboration to implementation," he said.

Tsumeb Municipality CEO Calista Schwartz said that the festival has become an important part of the town's identity, providing opportunities for businesses to connect with markets, investors to discover potential and entrepreneurs to showcase their products and services.

"Copper Festival has grown beyond simply an annual celebration. It has become a platform where heritage meets opportunity, where investors can discover potential and where communities come together," she said.

Schwartz said that the municipality wanted the festival to generate benefits beyond its four days, with connections leading to partnerships, investment, employment and stronger local economic participation.

She urged residents and businesses to embrace the principle of "Buy Local, Support Local, Invest Local", emphasising the role of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in creating jobs, providing services and retaining economic value within the community.