Namibia: Groot-Aub Celebrates Arrival of Permanent Ambulance...Councillors Promise to Do More

Residents of Groot-Aub and the wider Windhoek Rural area found relief this week and celebrated the arrival of a permanent ambulance.

This gives them access to emergency medical transport and trained personnel based in their own community.

The ambulance comes with a dedicated driver and paramedic who will be stationed there. Windhoek Rural constituency councillor Willem Gariseb and City of Windhoek councillor Demetreo Beukes met the ambulance team this week and officially welcomed them to Groot-Aub. Beukes is also a member of the City's Management Committee. In a joint statement, the councillors described the service's arrival as "an important development towards improving access to emergency medical assistance" for residents of Groot-Aub and surrounding communities.

"These are the type of developments which move the nation forward. Now the people are sorted when it comes to specific problems," said Gariseb.

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For a community where emergency care has depended more on transport coming from elsewhere, an ambulance and medical crew stationed at the local clinic means residents can get emergency response services on time.

"People in the surrounding areas won't need to wait hours again for a car to come from Windhoek or nearby places to help deal with those in serious pain. Things can now be done here by our local people, which is good news," he added. The councillors thanked the health authorities and other stakeholders who helped make the service possible and wished the team success in their new role.

"We also welcome the ambulance team and wish them success as they undertake this important responsibility of serving our people," he added. Gariseb and Beukes said they would keep engaging the relevant authorities to push for better healthcare services, infrastructure and essential public services for residents.

"Together, we continue working towards a healthier, safer and better-served Groot-Aub and Windhoek Rural community," he concluded.

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