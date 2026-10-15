Namibia: Capricorn Donates N$75 000 to Cyber Security Competition

Capricorn Group has donated N$75 000 to the Namibia University of Science and Technology (Nust) to support the 12th Namibia National Cyber Security Competition (NNCSC), held during Cyber Awareness Month.

The donation forms part of the competition's silver sponsorship package. Capricorn also helped judge the competition.

The competition gives students practical experience by placing them in a simulated computer network where they must protect systems from cyberattacks carried out by a "red team". The exercise tests how well participants detect threats, respond to attacks, and secure computer systems.

Students from the Namibia University of Science and Technology (Nust), the University of Namibia (Unam), the International University of Management (IUM) and the International Training College Lingua (ITCL) took part in this year's competition.

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Nust Team A won the competition, followed by ITCL Team A in second place and NUST Team B in third. Capricorn Group said it supports the competition because Namibia needs more skilled cybersecurity professionals as the country continues to expand its digital services.

The company said it is also helping students understand employer expectations by sharing industry knowledge and taking part in the judging process.

Capricorn Group Chief Brand and Corporate Affairs Officer Marlize Horn said cyber security is becoming more important as technology is used in more areas of everyday life.

"Technology can open new ways to serve people, but it must be built on security that earns their trust. The NNCSC gives students the chance to apply their skills to realistic challenges. We are pleased to support their development and the cyber talent Namibia will need as its digital economy grows," Horn said.

The 2026 competition was held under the theme, "Security is a state of mind, are you in?" It aims to prepare students for careers in cyber security by giving them hands-on experience in protecting computer systems from cyber threats.