Namibia: Katutura East Residents Back Mayor's Cleaning

Young and old residents of Katutura East gathered near the constituency office on Saturday for the latest Mayor's Clean-Up campaign, with the youth showing particularly strong participation.

The clean-up covered areas across the constituency, including the Sonder Water area behind Shandumbala. Many of those areas were already well kept, a sign of the work residents put in year-round to look after their neighbourhoods.

Windhoek councillor Jesaja Ikali thanked residents for their strong support and for taking ownership of their surroundings.

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He urged the community to keep setting an example, especially for children who learn from what adults do.

Instilling a culture of cleanliness in young people today, he said, will help raise a generation that respects and protects the environment.

"I want to thank the residents of Katutura East for taking ownership of their surroundings. Let us keep setting that example. Our children learn from what we do.

If we teach them cleanliness today, they will grow up to respect and protect the environment," said Ikali.

The City of Windhoek says the campaign is part of its drive to reclaim its status as one of Africa's cleanest cities.

The next Mayor's Clean-Up campaign takes place on 17 October, again in Katutura East, around the Gemente area. The city will announce the exact meeting point later.