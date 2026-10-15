Namibia: Khomas Quiz Exposes Inclusive Education Gaps

Limited accessible learning materials, communication barriers and inadequate specialised support continue to challenge learners with disabilities, highlighting the need to strengthen inclusive education in the Khomas region.

Victoria Paulus Simasiku, senior education officer at the Ministry of Education and Regional Coordinator for Social Studies Quiz, said the directorate continues to work with schools and other stakeholders to improve access and participation.

"Learners with disabilities continue to face challenges such as limited accessible learning materials, communication barriers, and inadequate specialised support and resources. The Directorate continues to promote inclusive education through collaboration with schools, teachers, facilitators, and partners to improve accessibility and participation," she said. At the 2026 Khomas Regional Social Studies Quiz, learners with hearing and visual impairments were accommodated through sign language interpretation and support from teachers and facilitators.

"Learners with hearing and visual impairments were accommodated through sign language interpretation, support from teachers and facilitators, and efforts to ensure that quiz activities were accessible to all participants. The aim was to provide equal opportunities for learners to participate and demonstrate their abilities," Simasiku said.

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The competition attracted 44 learners from 28 schools across the region. Learners who secured first position in Grades 4 to 7 in their respective clusters advanced to the regional stage. For Grade Four winner Jaylyn Indongo of Orban Primary School, the experience was both enjoyable and nerve-racking at first.

"The Regional Social Studies Quiz was very fun, but at first I was very nervous. I learned a lot from the Regional Social Studies Quiz, and at the end of the day, it was very fun and that is all that matters," she said.

Beyond assessing academic knowledge, the quiz seeks to develop skills and encourage civic awareness among learners.

"Beyond testing knowledge, the quiz promotes critical thinking, research skills, teamwork, confidence, and awareness of current affairs. It encourages learners to understand their rights and responsibilities as citizens and to appreciate Namibia's history, society, and national development. It also promotes healthy competition and a love for learning," Simasiku said.

The directorate aims to strengthen and expand the initiative by encouraging participation from both public and private schools. It is also exploring opportunities to introduce similar competitions in other regions. Among the winners, Joseph Shikongo of the School of the Visual Impaired secured bronze in Grade 7, while Cecilia Johannes of the School of the Hearing Impaired received a special award in Grade 4.

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Jaylyn Indongo of Orban Primary School won gold in Grade 4, Shapota Protasius of Windhoek Central Private School took the Grade 5 gold medal, and Erastus Kamulunga of Cuba Primary School won gold in Grade 6.

Sahara Nekomba of Martti Ahtisaari Primary School claimed the Grade 7 gold medal, while Windhoek Central Private School received the overall top school award.

Simasiku said continued collaboration with schools, sponsors and other stakeholders would be important in expanding the initiative and improving participation.