South Africa: Lukhona Mnguni and Rise Mzansi's Pitch for a Joburg That Belongs to Everyone

Rise Mzansi's Lukhona Mnguni aims to revive Johannesburg through reliable services, safer communities and improved infrastructure, while acknowledging that the turnaround could take 10 to 15 years. He says coalition partners must prioritise residents' needs over political deals.

There are probably worse ways to make a case for serendipity in Johannesburg's politics than having Fikile Mbalula walk into a restaurant just as you are discussing the coalitions that could determine who becomes the city's next mayor.

Lukhona Mnguni was explaining who Rise Mzansi could and could not work with after the election when the ANC secretary-general appeared at Tashas at The Marc in Sandton. The two greeted each other warmly before Mnguni asked when the ANC was finally going to give Johannesburg its mayoral candidate. Mbalula smiled, gestured towards him and joked that the mayor was already there.

"What are the odds of talking about coalitions, and then the people we might be negotiating with actually pitch up?" Mnguni laughed after the encounter. "Maybe a coalition has just been sealed in Tashas at The Marc."

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Mnguni describes himself as a spiritual person who believes serendipitous moments happen for a reason. He also calls himself "a villager caught in urban trappings", a phrase that fits neatly with the Johannesburg he is campaigning to lead: a city of very different worlds pressed up against one another, sometimes uneasily, but still dependent on one another.

He had originally wanted...