South Africa: Sassa Pensioner Beats Stalled Government Housing Project to Build Her Own Home

14 October 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Nombulelo Damba-Hendrik and Yamkela Ntshongwana

Three years after the government promised to rebuild storm-damaged homes in Mbizana, Eastern Cape, none of the 200 houses have been completed, leaving desperate residents like 67-year-old Nomonde Mboyi to build their own homes using social grants.

When the government told Nomonde Mboyi, 67, three years ago that it would build her a new house after hers was destroyed in a storm, she didn't bother waiting. She started building her own house, using mud bricks she made herself and using her old-age grant to buy materials and pay for labour. Since then, the government project has stalled.

Mboyi's was one of hundreds of households that lost their homes during heavy winds and rain in the Mbizana region of the rural Eastern Cape in 2019. She lost two mud houses. A third house, built from sticks and mud, was left with a leaking roof and holes in its walls.

In 2023, the Eastern Cape Department of Human Settlements appointed ZIBSIPRO (Pty) Ltd to replace the storm-damaged houses with 200 houses across the region for about R34-million - about R170,000 per house. But not one of the houses has been completed.

The brick-and-mortar house the government is building for Mboyi only has a foundation and partially completed walls. This is the case at most of the houses under construction in Mboyi's village, Ndakeni.

"When the contractor came here last year to start the foundation, I was already starting the...

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