Uganda: Economic Forum Urges Ugandans to Turn Afcon 2027 Into Jobs and Household Income

Uganda must move beyond preparing to host AFCON 2027 and ensure the tournament creates jobs, expands business opportunities and improves household incomes, stakeholders said at the 7th UG Economic Forum.

Discussions on the second day of the forum at Next Media Park focused on how the expected influx of visitors could generate earnings for tour operators, hotels, transport providers, small businesses and communities across the country.

Held under the theme "Putting Money in People's Pockets: Translating Economic Growth into Household Prosperity," the forum examined how Uganda can turn tourism and other economic opportunities into tangible benefits for ordinary citizens.

In his keynote address, Minister of State for Sports Peter Ogwang challenged Ugandans to prepare to benefit from the tournament, which Uganda will co-host with Kenya and Tanzania in 2027.

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"Uganda is getting ready to host AFCON, but the real question is: Are you ready to seize the opportunity?" Ogwang asked.

He urged Ugandans to establish businesses and position themselves to benefit from the expected increase in visitors and economic activity.

"This is your chance to start a business, tap into the opportunities and turn the tournament into money in your pocket," he said.

Ogwang said renovations at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole, were progressing ahead of the tournament and expressed confidence that the facility would be ready.

"I can confirm that Namboole will be ready for AFCON 2027," he said, adding that the government was pushing for Uganda to host the tournament's opening ceremony.

He also said Akii-Bua Olympic Stadium in Lira was expected to be ready by December.

The first panel, titled "Getting Them Here", examined how Uganda could attract more visitors, promote its tourism destinations and ensure local businesses benefit from the continental football tournament.

Matilda Iremera of the Uganda Tourism Board said tour operators were already preparing for AFCON 2027 and selling travel packages.

"As tour operators, we are ready for AFCON 2027 and are already selling packages. We consider it a disservice for visitors to travel to Uganda for the games and leave without exploring the rest of the country," she said.

She identified Ugandans' hospitality as an asset that could help attract visitors and encourage them to explore destinations beyond the tournament venues.

Dr Dennis Mugimba of the AFCON Local Organising Committee called for greater investment in promoting Uganda internationally, arguing that the country needed to attract more visitors and increase tourism revenues.

"We need to invest significantly in tourism promotion. Without attracting more visitors and increasing revenues, domestic tourism alone will not be enough to make the cut," he said.

Juliana Kagwa, chief executive officer of the Uganda Tourism Board, said preparations must translate into tangible business opportunities.

"Success is where preparedness meets opportunity. We are creating those opportunities, and people's pockets must now be ready to absorb," she said.

Arthur Bainomugisha, executive director of ACODE Uganda, identified access to affordable financing as a major requirement for entrepreneurs seeking to establish or expand businesses ahead of the tournament.

He said that although Ugandans had an entrepreneurial spirit, many lacked the capital and affordable credit needed to turn business ideas into viable enterprises. He added that access to financing would remain important long after AFCON 2027.

The second panel, "Making It Worth Staying For", focused on the quality of services and visitor experiences needed to sustain tourism earnings beyond the tournament.

Emmanuel Njuki, head of corporate affairs and regulatory at Nile Breweries Uganda Limited, said businesses needed to prepare their staff and operations for increased demand.

He urged companies to invest in staff training, strengthen customer service, manage stock effectively and continuously improve their operations to meet visitors' expectations.

Dr Vincent Operemo of the National Planning Authority said service quality remained a concern in the tourism sector.

"Currently, in the service sector, specifically tourism, 41% are meeting the quality standards," he said.

He also highlighted the importance of communicating health-related information, including disease outbreaks, effectively, noting that such information could affect tourism. He said the Ministry of Information and National Guidance was working on a communication strategy for health-related information.

Shakila Rahim Lamar, acting chief commercial officer at Uganda Airlines, called for practical action to turn Uganda's tourism resources into economic value.

"We are beyond potential now; we need to get our hands dirty and act. We have the weather and resources to create productivity and value for our country and promote tourism," she said.

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She added that Uganda Airlines was working to improve reliability and its overall service offering while introducing fares that were affordable within the region.

Jim Kagolo, supervisor of domestic tax at the Uganda Revenue Authority, explained how tax administration connects to household prosperity.

"Our mandate is primarily to assess and collect taxes. Nevertheless, our work also puts money back into people's pockets, both directly and indirectly," he said.

The discussions underscored the need for coordinated action across tourism promotion, affordable financing, hospitality, transport, service quality and business preparedness to ensure Ugandans benefit from AFCON 2027 and sustain those gains afterwards.

The forum continues tomorrow with discussions on mineral development, focusing on how Uganda can increase the value of its mineral resources and expand opportunities for local businesses and communities.

Friday's discussions will focus on services, including financial inclusion, technology, creative industries and skills development.

Through the UG Economic Forum, Next Media brings stakeholders together to examine practical ways Uganda can translate economic opportunities into jobs, business growth and improved household incomes.