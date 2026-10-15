Uganda: Speaker Halts Charcoal Ban Until Government Explains Alternative Energy Readiness

Speaker of Parliament Jacob Marksons Oboth has directed Government to halt enforcement of the charcoal ban until the responsible ministry presents a comprehensive report to Parliament next Wednesday on Uganda's preparedness to transition to alternative energy sources.

Oboth issued the directive after legislators warned that enforcing the ban without affordable and accessible alternatives could worsen the economic burden on households and disrupt the livelihoods of charcoal traders.

The matter arose during Wednesday's parliamentary sitting when Leader of the Opposition Joel Ssenyonyi raised concerns about public anxiety following Government's announcement restricting the use and sale of charcoal.

Ssenyonyi said the directive had caused tension among charcoal traders and consumers, particularly low-income households that depend on the fuel for cooking and have yet to secure affordable alternatives.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"This pronouncement has caused tension and panic amongst people dealing in the sale and use of charcoal without an alternative energy source provided to the public, more especially the ordinary people," Ssenyonyi said.

Citing figures he attributed to the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS), Ssenyonyi said between 87% and 94% of Ugandans rely on charcoal, warning that Government needed to consider the social and economic consequences of the directive.

He argued that abruptly restricting access to the fuel could leave vulnerable households struggling to prepare meals, especially at a time when many are already facing financial pressure.

State Minister for Energy Phiona Nyamutoro urged legislators to support the ministry's efforts to reduce charcoal use and encourage households to adopt alternative energy sources.

"MPs must join the Ministry's effort against charcoal and embrace alternative sources of energy," Nyamutoro said.

Her response triggered further debate, with Kilak South MP Gilbert Olanya arguing that the ministry was misinterpreting the President's directive.

As tensions rose, Oboth intervened and ordered Government to suspend enforcement of the ban pending a report detailing the country's readiness to transition away from charcoal.

"I direct Government to halt all the ban on charcoal until the responsible Ministry provides a comprehensive report on Wednesday next week in regard to Uganda's preparedness to shift from the use of charcoal," Oboth ruled.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Energy Legal Affairs Uganda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The report is expected to inform Parliament's assessment of whether households have access to affordable alternatives before restrictions on charcoal use and trade are enforced.