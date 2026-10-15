Uganda: Muteesa II Health Centre Iv Marks First Year As Buganda Kingdom Board Reviews Performance

14 October 2026
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Irene Nalumu

The governing board of Muteesa II Health Centre IV in Busimbi, Ssingo, has reviewed the facility's performance after its first year of providing healthcare services, with members describing the progress report as encouraging.

The board visited the facility to assess its operations and evaluate its delivery of accessible and affordable medical services to the community.

The Mengo-run health centre is managed through a partnership between the Buganda Kingdom and medical professionals at Mengo.

During the visit, board members said the report showed that the facility was attracting patients seeking quality healthcare at an affordable cost.

The assessment focused on the centre's operations and its ability to meet the healthcare needs of people in the Kingdom.

Muteesa II Health Centre IV offers a range of services, including general medical care, blood tests, eye treatment, antenatal care for expectant mothers and ultrasound scans.

The facility is expected to continue expanding and strengthening its services to enable more people to access reliable healthcare without facing prohibitive costs.

The board's visit provides an opportunity to assess progress, identify areas requiring improvement and guide the facility's continued delivery of healthcare services to the community.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.