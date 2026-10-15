Uganda: Muteesa II Health Centre Iv Marks First Year As Buganda Kingdom Board Reviews Performance

The governing board of Muteesa II Health Centre IV in Busimbi, Ssingo, has reviewed the facility's performance after its first year of providing healthcare services, with members describing the progress report as encouraging.

The board visited the facility to assess its operations and evaluate its delivery of accessible and affordable medical services to the community.

The Mengo-run health centre is managed through a partnership between the Buganda Kingdom and medical professionals at Mengo.

During the visit, board members said the report showed that the facility was attracting patients seeking quality healthcare at an affordable cost.

The assessment focused on the centre's operations and its ability to meet the healthcare needs of people in the Kingdom.

Muteesa II Health Centre IV offers a range of services, including general medical care, blood tests, eye treatment, antenatal care for expectant mothers and ultrasound scans.

The facility is expected to continue expanding and strengthening its services to enable more people to access reliable healthcare without facing prohibitive costs.

The board's visit provides an opportunity to assess progress, identify areas requiring improvement and guide the facility's continued delivery of healthcare services to the community.