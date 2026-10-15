Uganda: Fufa to Receive Shs3bn Annually As CAF Increases Funding By 33 Percent

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA), led by Moses Magogo, is set to receive up to Shs2.89 billion ($700,000) annually from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) after the continental governing body increased funding to its 54 member associations by 33%.

CAF president Patrice Motsepe announced the increase on Wednesday, raising the annual allocation from up to $525,000 (about Shs2.17 billion) to $700,000 (about Shs2.89 billion) for each member association.

FUFA is among the 54 national football associations eligible for the increased funding.

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"As part of the new structure, each of the CAF Member Association will now receive up to USD 700,000 annually from CAF. CAF Zonal Unions will also now receive USD 900,000 - an increase from the USD 750,000 representing a 20% increase," CAF said.

The continental governing body said the increase reflects Motsepe's commitment to making football across Africa more competitive, professionally managed and financially sustainable.

The latest adjustment builds on successive increases in annual funding since 2021, when each member association received $200,000 (about Shs825 million).

The allocation was subsequently doubled to $400,000 (about Shs1.65 billion) before rising to $525,000 (about Shs2.17 billion).

At $700,000 annually, the new allocation represents a 250% increase from the 2021 funding level.

CAF said the additional resources would help member associations strengthen football development structures, invest in youth and women's football, improve administration and governance, and establish sustainable programmes.

The funding is also intended to create more opportunities for players, coaches, referees and other stakeholders across the game.

Beyond national associations, CAF has increased annual funding for its zonal unions by 20%, raising their allocation from $750,000 (about Shs3.09 billion) to $900,000 (about Shs3.71 billion).

The African Clubs Association will also benefit from an increase in its annual allocation, from $400,000 (about Shs1.65 billion) to $500,000 (about Shs2.06 billion).

The revised allocations form part of CAF's broader financial support programme for national associations, regional football bodies and clubs, with the aim of strengthening the sport's development and long-term sustainability across the continent.