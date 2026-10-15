Uganda: Mulago Performs 17 Free Hip Replacements for Sickle Cell Patients Under Hope for Warriors Camp

Mulago National Referral Hospital has successfully performed 17 hip replacement surgeries under the ongoing Hope for Warriors medical camp, which is providing free treatment to sickle cell patients suffering from avascular necrosis (AVN).

The medical camp, running from October 5 to 16, 2026, aims to perform 25 hip replacement procedures for patients whose hip joints have been damaged by AVN, a complication that can cause severe pain, restricted movement and disability.

Speaking during a press conference at Mulago Hospital on October 13, health officials and partners highlighted the importance of collaboration in improving sickle cell care, raising public awareness and expanding access to specialised treatment.

The initiative is being implemented by Mulago National Referral Hospital in partnership with RareMark Foundation and Hips For Africa.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Dr. Philip Kasirye, Clinical Head of the Sickle Cell Clinic at Mulago Hospital, said the facility receives more than 100 sickle cell patients daily, placing considerable pressure on its services.

He called on health facilities outside major referral hospitals to strengthen their capacity to provide treatment and ongoing care for people living with sickle cell disease, noting the need to improve access to services closer to patients' communities.

Dr. Miriam Ajambo, the Ministry of Health's National Coordinator for Sickle Cell Disease, highlighted ongoing national awareness campaigns aimed at promoting early testing and diagnosis.

She said the ministry was supporting screening initiatives, including the distribution of testing kits to universities and secondary schools, to encourage early identification and management of the disease.

Ajambo also emphasised the importance of partnerships with local pharmaceutical manufacturers, including Quality Chemicals, which produces hydroxyurea, a medicine used to manage sickle cell disease and reduce complications in eligible patients.

Meanwhile, Steven Byamugisha, co-founder of RareMark Foundation, commended the Ministry of Health for its continued efforts to address the burden of sickle cell disease through community outreach and improved disease management.

Mulago Hospital Executive Director Dr. Rosemary Byanyima praised the surgeons participating in the medical camp, saying the procedures were expected to significantly improve the lives of patients affected by avascular necrosis.

"The surgeries are life-changing for sickle cell warriors who have been burdened by avascular necrosis. These interventions give patients renewed hope and an opportunity to improve their quality of life," Byanyima said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The guest of honour, State Minister for Primary Health Care Dr. Charles Ayume, commended Mulago Hospital and RareMark Foundation for working together to improve access to specialised medical care.

Ayume pledged increased government budgetary support for health workers, medicines and patient care to strengthen the management of sickle cell disease.

The Ministry of Health also highlighted plans to increase funding for essential sickle cell medicines, including hydroxyurea, from Shs1 billion to Shs5 billion to improve access to treatment and enhance patients' quality of life.

As part of the event, stakeholders visited patients recovering from surgery in Mulago Hospital's Arthroplasty Ward. The patients shared their experiences of living with sickle cell disease and the challenges associated with avascular necrosis, including pain and difficulties with mobility.

The Hope for Warriors medical camp forms part of broader efforts to expand access to specialised interventions for people living with sickle cell disease, particularly those experiencing complications that affect their mobility, independence and overall quality of life.

With 17 procedures completed against a target of 25, the initiative is expected to offer additional patients an opportunity to access specialised treatment before the camp concludes on October 16.