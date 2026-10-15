Uganda: Kawempe Hospital Raises Alarm Over Power Outages Affecting Newborn Care

Frequent electricity interruptions at Kawempe National Referral Hospital have raised concerns about the reliability of power supply to critical medical services, particularly those supporting newborn babies who depend on continuous oxygen supply.

The hospital's Principal Hospital Administrator, Mary Kabugho, told officials from the Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Limited (UEDCL) that power outages affect the facility's oxygen plant, potentially disrupting oxygen supply to incubators and putting vulnerable newborns at risk.

Kabugho made the remarks during a stakeholder engagement organised by UEDCL's Wandegeya region at Kolping Hotel in Bwaise, where electricity consumers and community leaders discussed challenges affecting power supply in Kawempe Division.

She urged the electricity distributor to prioritise the hospital by ensuring it has a dedicated, standalone transformer capable of providing a more reliable power supply to essential medical equipment.

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In response, UEDCL officials said they had installed a standalone mini-transformer at the Kawanda substation specifically to serve Kawempe National Referral Hospital. They added that the electricity supply line to the facility runs underground to minimise disruptions.

However, the concerns raised by the hospital highlight the potentially serious consequences of unreliable electricity in healthcare facilities, where essential equipment and medical services depend on a continuous power supply.

Unlike interruptions affecting households and businesses, power outages in hospitals can compromise critical operations and pose risks to patients who require specialised care.

The stakeholder engagement also brought together local leaders and electricity consumers, who called for improvements in the distribution network and more reliable service delivery.

Kawempe North Member of Parliament Erias Luyimbazi Nalukoola emphasised the importance of dependable electricity for household needs and industrial growth.

Kawempe Division Mayor Emmanuel Serunjoji, meanwhile, urged UEDCL to improve its operations and strengthen public sensitisation to help consumers better understand electricity services and related challenges.

Although UEDCL says it has installed a dedicated transformer for Kawempe National Referral Hospital, questions remain about whether the intervention has fully addressed the reported interruptions.

Ensuring a stable electricity supply will be critical to protecting essential hospital services, particularly those supporting newborns and other vulnerable patients who depend on uninterrupted medical care.