Ethiopia Shifts Focus From Debt Relief to Investment At Global Summit

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia is strengthening its international financial partnerships while shifting its focus from debt restructuring to attracting fresh investment capital, Governor of the National Bank of Ethiopia, Eyob Tekalign underscored.

Approached by The Pulse of Africa from Bangkok, where he is leading an Ethiopian delegation to 2026 International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank Group Annual Meetings, Eyob said the country's international economic engagement is increasingly guided by national priorities.

He noted that the summit offers Ethiopia a vital platform to deepen economic partnerships, attract foreign investment, and secure development financing on its own terms.

The country aims to secure high-value partnerships that reflect its historical standing, market size, and broader economic potential.

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The strategy builds directly on major breakthroughs in external debt relief.

Ethiopia has fully finalized agreements with bilateral creditors and is rapidly concluding negotiation terms with commercial lenders, having already reached an agreement in principle with Eurobond holders.

With its debt profile restored, Ethiopia is using the global gathering to pursue additional development financing and showcase its economic reform model.

The Governor noted that Ethiopia is actively sharing its practical restructuring experiences with other developing nations navigating similar fiscal challenges.

Addressing global partners, Eyob emphasized that Ethiopia's international engagement remains firmly grounded in its national priorities rooted in Medemer philosophy.

He said Medemer (synergy) draws on Ethiopian roots and provides a pragmatic foundation for the country's development path.

"Medemer is something that is excavated from Ethiopian roots, while the starting point is always Ethiopians. We don't have any other ideology except Ethiopia itself, in a very pragmatic approach to development," he said.

Domestically, the central bank is driving a historic opening of the banking sector to foreign competition after five decades of tight restrictions.

The policy aims to inject fresh capital, spur dynamic competition, and introduce modern financial services across the country.

Rather than weakening local institutions, the reform encourages domestic banks to boost their capital reserves and operational resilience.

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Central bank leadership views the financial sector through the lens of telecom expansion, asserting that the market offers vast growth potential for both foreign and domestic operators.

Ethiopia is prioritizing incoming applications from regional and pan-African banking institutions that possess deep insights into local market dynamics.

The Governor confirmed that several licensing discussions with regional lenders have advanced significantly, with expanded competition expected to take effect this year.

Alongside financial sector updates, Ethiopia is highlighting its broader digital transformation, including rapid digital payments adoption and AI expansion.

The National Bank maintained that Ethiopia's evolving relationships with global partners reflect a mature, mutually respectful alliance focused on long-term economic transformation.