East Africa: Ethiopia Calls for Faster, Better-Coordinated Sovereign Debt Restructuring

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia has called for a more streamlined and predictable sovereign debt restructuring process, urging stronger creditor coordination and enhanced cooperation under the Common Framework to help countries restore financial stability and unlock development financing.

Governor of the National Bank of Ethiopia (NBE), Eyob Tekalign made the call while addressing the Global Sovereign Debt Roundtable (GSDR) on the sidelines of the 2026 IMF-World Bank Group Annual Meetings in Bangkok, Thailand.

Drawing on Ethiopia's debt restructuring experience, Eyob stressed the need for clear timelines for countries entering the process, improved coordination among creditors, and early caps on advisory fees to make restructuring more efficient and predictable.

Looking ahead, Ethiopia urged the GSDR to prioritize deeper cooperation among Bretton Woods institutions, reconsider rigid eligibility criteria for countries emerging from restructuring whose credit ratings remain temporarily impaired, and improve coordination of new financing to support national development priorities, it was indicated.