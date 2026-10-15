Uganda: Soroti to Host National Agroecology Festival As Farmers Push for Sustainable Agriculture

Small-scale farmers, researchers, policymakers and other agricultural stakeholders are expected to gather in Soroti City this week for the second National Agroecology Festival, with discussions focusing on sustainable farming, climate change, food security and farmers' livelihoods.

The two-day festival, organised by the Eastern and Southern Africa Small-scale Farmers' Forum (ESAFF) Uganda, will take place from October 15 to 16, 2026, at Soroti Museum under the theme, "Advancing Agroecology for Climate Action, Nutrition and Sustainable Livelihoods."

The event comes amid growing concerns over soil degradation, biodiversity loss, climate change and the use of hazardous chemical pesticides, which continue to raise questions about the sustainability of agricultural production and food safety.

Organisers say the festival will provide a platform for farmers to showcase locally adapted seeds, indigenous foods and environmentally friendly farming practices, while exploring opportunities to connect their produce to markets.

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Nancy Mugimba, ESAFF Uganda's national coordinator, said the gathering was intended to strengthen farmers' participation in decisions affecting agricultural policies and investments.

Mugimba noted that bringing farmers together with researchers, buyers and policymakers could help address production challenges, improve market access and ensure that practical farming experiences inform policy decisions.

The festival will feature a National Policy Dialogue bringing together stakeholders to discuss Uganda's National Agroecology Strategy, food safety, highly hazardous chemicals and the contribution of farmer-managed seed systems to agricultural biodiversity and climate resilience.

Other issues expected to feature include the relationship between community seed banks and national gene banks, farmers' rights, equitable sharing of benefits from the bioeconomy and the role of academic institutions in supporting farmer-managed seed systems.

Participants will also consider the proposed adoption of the Soroti Declaration on Agroecology 2026, which organisers hope will consolidate commitments and guide collective action towards advancing sustainable agriculture.

The discussions are expected to explore how policies and agricultural research can better support small-scale farmers while promoting environmentally responsible food production.

Naume Kalinaki, ESAFF Uganda's programmes officer for Enterprise and Livelihood Development, said agroecology could help farmers reduce production costs and improve the profitability of their enterprises.

Kalinaki said the festival would create opportunities for farmers, traders and consumers to build business relationships, exchange knowledge and explore ways of strengthening agroecological enterprises.

The programme will include farmer-led exhibitions, cookery demonstrations, food-tasting sessions, agricultural research and innovation showcases, cultural performances and awards recognising contributions to agroecology.

The activities are intended to demonstrate practical approaches to sustainable farming while connecting producers with potential buyers and other partners.

The festival will coincide with World Food Day on October 16, which this year is being observed under the theme, "Innovate today. Nourish tomorrow."

The alignment is expected to provide an opportunity for stakeholders to discuss the role of agricultural innovation and sustainable farming practices in improving nutrition, strengthening food security and building resilient food systems.

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ESAFF Uganda said members of the public would be allowed to access the exhibition grounds at Soroti Museum free of charge.

The organisation, a farmer-led advocacy movement that became operational in 2008, says it brings together 12,588 small-scale farmer community organisations across 54 districts, representing more than 765,560 farmers. According to the organisation, women account for 67 per cent of the farmers represented.

The second National Agroecology Festival is expected to provide a platform for farmers and other stakeholders to share experiences, discuss policy priorities and promote approaches that support sustainable agricultural production and improve rural livelihoods.