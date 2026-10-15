Uganda: UNBS Businesses Over Quality of Clean Energy Products

Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) has warned businesses dealing in clean-energy products to comply with quality and safety standards, saying substandard equipment could undermine Uganda's efforts to expand access to affordable and reliable energy.

UNBS says it has published 116 standards covering clean-energy technologies and products, including solar equipment, biogas stoves, household biomass stoves and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

The standards body is urging manufacturers, importers and distributors to ensure their products meet the required specifications as Uganda seeks to increase electricity access and reduce reliance on traditional biomass for cooking.

"As Uganda expands its clean-energy ambitions, businesses must prioritise the quality, safety and performance of the products they manufacture, import and distribute," said UNBS Executive Director James Kasigwa.

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He said compliance with applicable standards would help build consumer confidence, promote fair competition and attract investment in clean-energy solutions.

The call comes as Uganda marks World Standards Day 2026 under the theme, "Shared Vision for a Better World: Spotlight on SDG 7--Affordable and Clean Energy."

Under the Fourth National Development Plan, covering the 2025/26-2029/30 financial years, government targets increasing electricity access to 80 per cent by 2029/30, reducing traditional biomass's share of the energy mix from 75 per cent to 50 per cent, and increasing clean-energy use for cooking from 25 per cent to 50 per cent.

UNBS said meeting these targets would require energy products and technologies to be safe, reliable and efficient.

The bureau has encouraged consumers to buy quality-assured clean-energy products and report dealers selling substandard goods.