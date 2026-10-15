Libya: Security Council Live - Libya in the Spotlight Amid 'Encouraging Progress'

14 October 2026
UN News Service

The Security Council will hear the latest developments in Libya on Wednesday as it takes stock of the current situation as the country grapples for stability following years of strife, with a top UN official highlighting "encouraging progress". Live coverage of the discussions is provided by the UN Meetings Coverage Section team.

What you need to know

  • Libya has been mired in political dysfunction since the collapse of Muammar Gaddafi's regime in 2011, which shattered State institutions and triggered recurring struggles over legitimacy and power
  • Last month, Libya's rival political camps agreed on new rules for running the elections commission and holding a vote within two years
  • With the support of the UN agencies, efforts are underway to address multiple challenges, including a mine action programme that cleared 14,066 items of explosive ordnance from Al-Sweihli Farm in Misratah between January and September of this year
  • Read more on Libya here

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