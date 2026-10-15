Zimbabwe: Police Hunt Five Zambian Fugitives Believed to Be in Zimbabwe

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) says it is working with Zambian authorities to track down five fugitives wanted in connection with offences ranging from aggravated robbery and attempted murder to cybercrime.

In a statement Wednesday, police spokesperson Paul Nyathi said the five individuals were believed to be in Zimbabwe and urged members of the public to provide information that could help establish their whereabouts.

Nyathi said the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters was working closely with the Zambia Police Service as part of efforts to strengthen cross-border cooperation and combat transnational crime.

The suspects are Emmanuel "Jay Jay" Banda, Kaizar Peter Zulu, Enock Mwanza, Robert Ng'uni and Susan Chileshe.

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Banda is wanted in connection with aggravated robbery, attempted murder and escaping from lawful custody.

Zulu is wanted over the conversion of a motor vehicle and offences relating to threatening violence and assault.

Mwanza, Ng'uni and Chileshe are wanted in connection with alleged cybercrime offences, including unauthorised access to computer systems, unauthorised interference with computer systems and cyberattacks.

Nyathi said Zimbabwean police were assisting with inquiries into the cases to facilitate appropriate legal action under existing police cooperation frameworks.

"The individuals are believed to be in Zimbabwe and the Police are appealing to members of the public for any information which may assist in establishing their whereabouts and facilitate appropriate lawful action in accordance with the applicable legal and police cooperation frameworks," he said.

Members of the public with information on the suspects' whereabouts have been urged to report to their nearest police station, contact the National Complaints Desk on 0242 703631 or send a WhatsApp message to 0712 800 197.

Information can also be reported to INTERPOL's National Central Bureau in Harare on +263 242 700 099.

Police warned members of the public against approaching or confronting the suspects.

Nyathi said cooperation with regional and international law enforcement agencies was key to tackling cross-border crime.

"Such police-to-police cooperation is essential in ensuring that criminals do not exploit national borders to evade justice, while at the same time upholding the rule of law and respecting the legal processes of the respective countries," he said.