Rwanda: Is Social Media Redefining Success for Rwanda's Youth?

Social media has become more than a platform for communication. It is now a space where young people discover opportunities, build identities, develop relationships and imagine the lives they want to live.

For Rwanda's youth, platforms such as Instagram, TikTok and Snapchat have opened doors that previous generations could hardly imagine. A young person can learn a skill, promote a business, find a career opportunity or connect with people across the world using a smartphone.

But there is another side to this digital revolution.

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Social media may also be redefining what young Rwandans consider successful.

Every day, young people are exposed to carefully selected images of success: expensive cars, beautiful apartments, fashionable clothes, international travel, fancy restaurants and apparently perfect relationships. What is rarely displayed are the failed attempts, financial struggles, rejection, sacrifice and years of hard work behind those achievements.

This creates a dangerous comparison. Young people may begin comparing their everyday reality with someone else's carefully edited highlight.

For some young people, success increasingly appears to mean having a nice car, a beautiful home, fashionable clothes, travelling abroad and being able to afford expensive experiences.

There is nothing wrong with wanting financial stability. The concern begins when lifestyle becomes the main measure of personal worth.

A young person who has a modest income may feel unsuccessful simply because someone their age appears to be living a luxurious life online. This pressure can push some people into making financial or personal decisions simply to keep up with what they see.

Social media is also changing expectations around dating and marriage.

Young people constantly see romantic surprises, expensive gifts, luxurious dates, beautiful weddings and couples who appear endlessly happy. But social media usually shows moments, not the entire relationship.

Real relationships involve communication, sacrifice, disagreements, financial challenges and ordinary days that never become content. If young people begin measuring their relationships against online images, they may expect their partners to reproduce lifestyles that may not reflect their actual circumstances.

Career: passion or social status?

Another important question is whether young people are choosing careers because they love them or because they look successful online.

A high-paying job can provide comfort, but income is not the only measure of a fulfilling career. Skills, purpose, personal interests and contribution to society also matter.

A young person should not abandon a meaningful career simply because another profession receives more attention or admiration online.

Social media has also made life abroad appear closer than ever.

Young Rwandans can watch videos showing beautiful cities, better-looking infrastructure, international careers and lifestyles that appear more comfortable. For some, this creates genuine ambition to study or work abroad. For others, it may create the impression that success can only be achieved outside Rwanda.

But the internet rarely shows the whole story. Behind the attractive images can be high living costs, loneliness, immigration challenges and other difficulties.

What do young people themselves say?

I asked several young people three questions:

"What does success mean to you?"

"Has social media ever made you feel left behind?"

"Would you rather have a high-paying job or a job that gives you purpose?"

Their responses were more diverse than I expected.

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Some defined success as financial independence and the ability to support their families. Others described it as peace of mind, meaningful work, education and personal growth. Some admitted that social media had made them question their progress, while others said it motivated them to work harder.

Perhaps this is the most important lesson: social media does not have to define our success; we can define it ourselves.

Social media is a powerful tool. It can educate, connect and create opportunities, but it can also create pressure and unrealistic expectations.

The challenge for Rwanda's youth is not to abandon social media, but to use it without allowing it to determine their worth, relationships, careers or dreams. After all, a successful life should not simply be one that looks good on a screen. It should be one that feels meaningful when the screen is turned off.

The writer is passionate about exploring issues affecting society.