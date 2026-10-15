Rwandan F1 Fans Revel in Prospect of Grand Prix On Home Soil

Formula One is preparing for a return to Africa after more than three decades, with Rwanda securing a 10-year agreement to host a Grand Prix in the early 2030s.

The last time the continent hosted a Formula One race was in 1993, when South Africa staged the Grand Prix at Kyalami. Since then, African fans have largely followed the championship from afar, with no race held on the continent.

Rwanda's agreement marks a major step towards changing that, with a circuit planned for Bugesera as part of a wider ambition to attract investment, boost tourism and create opportunities in motorsport and related industries.

The development has generated excitement among local fans, many of whom have followed the sport for years, watching races at odd hours and, in some cases, travelling abroad to experience Formula One in person.

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The New Times spoke to members of the Kigali F1 Viewing Party, a community of Formula One enthusiasts in Rwanda, about what the development means to them and what they hope to see when the championship comes to the country.

Kenny Ruzindana, software engineer based in Kigali

I've been following the sport for years, so you can imagine my excitement when I heard the news.

Honestly, it feels surreal. Just last year, I travelled all the way to Qatar specifically to watch Formula One live. It was an incredible experience, and I never imagined that just a few years later I would be looking forward to watching a Grand Prix in my own country.

I paid $600 for a ticket to watch but my overall budget for travel, accommodation was between $1800 to $2000. However you have to remember that tickets to watch the Qatar F1 are some of the cheapest.

So for me, this is about more than Rwanda hosting a race. Formula One hasn't raced in Africa since 1993, so its return to the continent is a huge moment for African fans.

I'm particularly excited that Rwandans who have followed the sport for years but haven't had the opportunity to travel abroad to watch it may finally get to experience it firsthand.

What I'm looking forward to most is the atmosphere -- hearing the cars, seeing the drivers and sharing that excitement with thousands of fans right here at home. I'm also curious to see how the Bugesera circuit will turn out.

I genuinely hope the event will be accessible to local fans because it would be amazing to see Rwandans filling the grandstands.

There's still a lot of work ahead before the first race, but one thing is certain: I'll definitely be there when those five red lights go out in Rwanda.

Apollinaire Iradukunda, 28, Ferrari supporter since 2014

My passion for motorsport goes beyond watching races. I've had the opportunity to drive a Toyota GR Supra on the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir and experience powerful go-karts in Bahrain and Kenya.

Those experiences gave me a real appreciation for the feeling of being on a circuit, even at a much smaller scale. Having experienced that, I can only imagine what it would feel like to witness an F1 car at full power in Rwanda.

I'm the kind of fan who will stay up late to watch the Las Vegas Grand Prix or wake up at unusual hours for races in places such as Austin and Mexico. Regardless of the circumstances, I rarely miss a race.

So, hearing that Rwanda will host Formula One on home soil is incredibly exciting. It's something many African motorsport fans have waited decades to see, and the thought of experiencing the pinnacle of motorsport right here in Bugesera is almost surreal.

Beyond the excitement of the racing itself, I see this as a tremendous opportunity for Rwanda and Africa. Hosting an event of this magnitude could create opportunities for local businesses, tourism, investment and employment while showcasing Rwanda's ability to deliver world-class events.

Rwanda has already demonstrated its capacity to host major international gatherings, but Formula One operates at a different scale in terms of logistics, technology and global visibility. I'm excited to see what this could mean for our economy and how it could position Rwanda as an even stronger destination for international investment.

As a fan, I'm also fascinated by the sport's technological evolution. But what excites me most is the possibility of inspiring a new generation of African motorsport enthusiasts and, hopefully, future African racing drivers.

Having the sport closer to home could help young people see motorsport not as something distant and inaccessible, but as a real possibility they can pursue.

For a long time, African fans have felt left out of Formula One's global calendar. Bringing the sport back to Africa, and potentially experiencing it here in Rwanda, would be historic.

It would be about much more than cars racing around a circuit; it would be about representation, opportunity and inspiration, while putting Africa firmly on the global motorsport map.

El-Rahim Jaffer, entrepreneur based in Kigali

I was born and grew up in Rwanda, watching my dad compete in rallies and watching Formula One here since the mid-1980s. Motorsport has therefore always been part of my life, and seeing F1 potentially come to Rwanda is very personal to me.

I'm proud and excited, especially after all the discussions over the past couple of years.

I'm a motorsport enthusiast, but a driver at heart. I compete in sim racing, won Rwanda's only karting championship and have experienced different forms of motorsport on two and four wheels -- on track, dirt and snow.

I'm looking forward not only to watching Formula One live on African soil, but also to seeing the circuit create opportunities for local drivers.

I hope to contribute by coaching and helping develop the next generation of Rwandan racers.

This is about more than an F1 race. It's an opportunity to build a lasting motorsport culture in the country I call home.

Hamdan Ndayisenga, Formula One fan

As an F1 fan in Rwanda, getting the opportunity to watch some of the world's most famous teams and drivers racing on our soil is a dream come true.

We are really excited and can't wait to experience it.

Beyond the excitement of racing itself, the Grand Prix will attract international visitors, and I am sure Rwanda is ready to host them.

It could also create new opportunities and give Rwanda another platform to boost tourism while putting the country, and Africa as a whole, on the global motorsport stage.

Beni Senga, software engineering student at AUCA

As a Rwandan and an F1 fan, this news makes me incredibly proud and excited. When I first heard it, my reaction was: "Could this really be happening?"

Seeing Rwanda take steps towards bringing Formula One to our country would be a dream come true.

To me, it's about more than racing. It's about putting Rwanda on the global motorsport map, inspiring the next generation and showing the world what Africa is capable of.

What I'm most looking forward to is seeing the world's best drivers race on Rwandan soil, experiencing the incredible F1 atmosphere firsthand and watching our country welcome fans from around the world.

Imagine the sound of those engines in Rwanda. It would be a historic moment not only for Rwanda but for African motorsport as a whole. I truly hope we get to see this dream become reality.

Joseph Nshuti, finance professional in Kigali

I was amazed when the first rumours emerged that Rwanda wanted to host an F1 Grand Prix, but I was also deeply sceptical that it could actually happen. The country has neither a racing circuit nor strong historical ties to the sport.

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But after the announcement, I've struggled to contain my excitement. A wave of emotion has swept over me, and it grows stronger every time I imagine the world's finest drivers racing in my home country.

As African F1 fans, we have felt isolated from the sport for far too long. This is a historic moment, one that could change the game for good.

I hope the race stays in Africa and that, one day, we get to see our own people competing for the world championship.

An F1 Grand Prix in Rwanda could contribute to economic growth, reshape perceptions of what Africa can achieve and open up new possibilities for its people.

To witness this possibility in my lifetime is a joy I can hardly put into words.

Levy Imanzi, data engineer

If you had told me three years ago that we would be hosting a Grand Prix in 2030, I probably would have laughed at you.

My happiness was already through the roof when Rwanda hosted the FIA awards ceremony and we got the opportunity to have Max Verstappen, Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc, along with other motorsport stars, on our soil.

That alone would have been enough for me. Even if Rwanda didn't host a race, I would still be that fan who watches Formula One on weekends, whether the race is in the morning or late at night.

Now, with Rwanda having sealed the deal, this will probably be my first in-person Grand Prix.

I remember watching videos of fans at street circuits, where the camera would show them watching the race on television before panning outside to reveal just how close they were to the track.

Now I will have a chance to experience something similar myself, even though Rwanda's circuit won't be a street track.