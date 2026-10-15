Malawi Govt Answers CCAP Church Leaders, Insisting Economic Recovery Is 'Encouraging'

The government has hit back at criticism from the Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP), saying it has noted the concerns but insisting the country's economic recovery is on track.

In a statement dated 14 October 2026, Information and Communications Technology Minister Dr Shadric Namalomba said the government had "taken note" of the issues raised by the CCAP and its Church and Society programmes.

The 'Four Fs'

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The statement said President Arthur Peter Mutharika's administration remains focused on long-standing economic problems inherited from the previous government, with particular emphasis on what it called the "Four Fs": food, fuel, fertiliser and foreign exchange.

Its interventions, it said, are meant to stabilise the economy, improve supplies of essentials and restore confidence.

"The recovery trajectory is encouraging," it said, adding that the government is committed to sustaining progress.

Olive branch, with a plea for patience

The government said it values the Church's role in national development and welcomes constructive engagement.

Citing the President's recent national interview, it said rebuilding Malawi needs patience, unity and collective effort.

It called on the Church and all Malawians to work together to consolidate progress and speed up recovery.

What the Church said

The statement does not repeat the CCAP's concerns. A statement from the Church and Society directors of the Livingstonia, Nkhoma and Blantyre synods, titled "A Prophetic call for justice, accountability and economic relief in Malawi", said hardship had moved into "systemic injustice" and called for an urgent national forum of government, faith leaders, civil society and business.

It also acknowledged the government's efforts to stabilise the economy, but said good intentions do not fill fuel tanks.