Malawi: Apostle Kawinga's Church-Backed K25b Rural Transformation Project Targets Ntcheu Farmers

A church-linked development organisation has unveiled ambitious plans to establish 20 new Farmers' Clubs in Ntcheu as part of a K25 billion nationwide programme aimed at boosting food production, tackling poverty and creating wealth in rural communities.

Hope Field Initiative (HFI), the humanitarian and development arm of Salvation For All Ministries International (SFAMI), revealed the plans during a high-level meeting with Maseko Ngoni traditional leaders led by Ngwenyama Inkosi Ya Makhosi Gomani V.

Presenting the organisation's Farmers' Club Policies and Membership Eligibility Guidelines, HFI president Apostle Clifford Kawinga said the initiative is designed to drive food security, promote sustainable agriculture and empower households economically.

Kawinga disclosed that HFI has already established 40 Farmers' Clubs across six districts and said the Ntcheu expansion forms part of a wider strategy to extend the programme nationwide.

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"Our mission is to transform subsistence farming into profitable agri-business," he said.

"These Farmers' Clubs will not only enhance food security but also create wealth, restore dignity and build self-reliant communities in line with Malawi 2063."

Under the K25 billion five-year agenda, participating farmers are expected to benefit from improved agricultural inputs, modern farming methods, climate-smart agriculture training, financial literacy programmes and access to structured markets.

Welcoming the initiative, Ngwenyama Inkosi Ya Makhosi Gomani V described the project as a timely intervention as communities grapple with the impact of climate change and recurring food shortages.

He pledged the full support of traditional leaders, saying the programme aligns with the Ngoni Kingdom's vision of advancing agriculture and improving livelihoods.

"We are grateful for this partnership," he said.

"Our land is fertile and our people are hardworking. What we needed is such structured support and guidance. We welcome HFI and pledge that our chiefs and village headmen will work hand-in-hand to ensure its success."

Hope Field Initiative is currently implementing community development programmes in agriculture, education, health and relief services across Malawi, with a particular focus on supporting vulnerable and rural communities.