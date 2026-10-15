Malawi: Lilongwe Town Hall Facelift Gets Green Light As Pakistani Group Vows to Modernise Landmark Civic Building

A major makeover of Lilongwe Town Hall has been given the green light after the Lilongwe City Council authorised the Pakistan Welfare Association (PWA) to begin renovation works on the ageing civic landmark.

In a letter dated August 24, 2026, seen by this publication, Lilongwe City Council chief executive officer Clement Stambuli confirmed that the association had been cleared to proceed with maintenance and facelift works at the Area 4 facility, provided the project remains under the council's technical supervision.

Stambuli said the works must follow the scope submitted by the association and stressed that council engineers and technical officers would closely monitor the project to ensure all renovations meet the required standards.

However, the council issued a clear warning that no alterations beyond the approved plans would be tolerated without prior approval.

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"Any proposed alterations that may go beyond the approved maintenance and facelift scope, particularly those affecting the building's structure, external appearance, use or architectural character, shall be submitted to the Council for consideration and approval before commencement," the letter states.

The council also urged the association to maintain regular contact with its Planning and Development Department throughout the renovation process to avoid any breaches of planning requirements.

PWA chairperson Rauf Chaudry said the organisation had taken up the project with the aim of improving the Town Hall for the benefit of the public and enhancing its usability for community activities and events.

The renovation is expected to breathe new life into one of the capital's most recognisable public buildings, while ensuring its character and civic importance are preserved.