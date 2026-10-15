South Africa: Pregnant Women in South African Province Not Told to 'Bring Mattresses or Give Birth On the Floor' - Health Department Dismisses Claim

Pregnant women in South African province not told to 'bring mattresses or give birth on the floor' - health department dismisses claim

IN SHORT: Graphics circulating on Facebook claim that pregnant women in the Eastern Cape province, South Africa, have been told to bring their own mattress or "give birth on the floor". But this is false; the country's health department has debunked the claim, saying it does "not condone such treatment of patients".

According to graphics doing the rounds on Facebook in South Africa, pregnant women in the country's Eastern Cape province are being "told to bring mattresses or give birth on the floor".

According to some of the posts, there is a growing healthcare crisis in the province, which has "raised serious concerns over the conditions faced by pregnant women and new mothers at some public hospitals".

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Other posts blame the African National Congress, a major political party in South Africa and the biggest party in the ruling coalition government, for bed shortages in public hospitals.

"The ANC government would appreciate it if pregnant women in the Eastern Cape would start bringing their own mattresses to public hospitals after reports of mothers giving birth and sleeping on floors due to bed shortages," one user wrote.

These graphics come as public hospitals and clinics face severe service delivery crises, including medication shortages, infrastructure issues and administrative failures.

They're also circulating as the country gears up for the local government elections, scheduled for 4 November 2026. (Note: Read Africa Check's explainer on the local elections here.)

But are pregnant women in the Eastern Cape actually being told to "bring their own mattress or give birth on the floor"? We investigated.

Claim debunked

The Eastern Cape provincial health department posted the graphic on its official Facebook page and labelled it "FAKE NEWS".

"This is not departmental policy, and we do not condone such treatment of patients. Our hospitals provide beds and mattresses for maternity care. We remain committed to safe, dignified and quality healthcare for every mother and baby," the post said.

The national health department also posted the same message on its verified Facebook page.

Africa Check noted that the Voice of RSA, a South African satire Facebook page, first posted the claim. The page says it provides "Satirical News You Can Trust". Its associated website explicitly states: "This website and social media accounts are a satirical publication."

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Despite this, the claim has circulated as fact and even been linked to the upcoming elections.

The Collins online dictionary defines satire as "the use of humour or exaggeration in order to show how foolish or wicked some people's behaviour or ideas are".

Tips on debunking claims

As false claims continue to circulate ahead of the local government polls, here's how you can debunk them:

Don't take anything at face value: Ask yourself who is making the claim and whether they are a credible source.

Ask yourself who is making the claim and whether they are a credible source. Follow the evidence: If major news websites or medical organisations aren't covering it, be cautious.

If major news websites or medical organisations aren't covering it, be cautious. Trust your gut: Be wary of claims that sound too good to be true or invoke strong emotions, such as anger or shock.

Be wary of claims that sound too good to be true or invoke strong emotions, such as anger or shock. Ask the experts: Before you share, check whether the claim has been fact-checked or debunked by the associated entity, or better yet, ask an expert.

For more fact-checks, explainers and analyses, visit Africa Check's hub on South Africa's 2026 local government elections.