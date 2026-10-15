East Africa: Tanzania Calls On EAC Bloc to Bolster Postal System, Economic Ties Through E-Commerce

Arusha — THE Deputy Minister for Communication and Information Technology, Dr Switbert Mkama, has called on East African Community (EAC) member states to strengthen digital systems, transport infrastructure and regional cooperation to facilitate e-commerce and improve the efficiency of postal services across the region.

Speaking at the opening of the Fifth East African Postal and Courier Forum in Arusha, Dr Mkama said the growth of e-commerce required efficient postal systems, accessible digital payment services, transparent costs and reliable delivery of goods to customers.

He stressed that postal services should reach all citizens, including those living in rural and underserved areas. He urged member states to strengthen interoperable payment and delivery systems, harmonise technology standards and improve professional training.

Representing the Director General of the Universal Communications Service Access Fund (UCSAF), Dr Peter Kihogo said the fund continued to support improvements in Tanzania's postal sector through investments in communications infrastructure, digital equipment and the expansion of postal services in rural and underserved areas.

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He said that by June 2026, fourth-generation (4G) mobile network coverage had reached 94 per cent of the population, helping to strengthen the foundation for digital services and parcel delivery.

Kihogo added that UCSAF had distributed more than 500 digital devices to facilitate parcel delivery and the entry of customer information into postal systems.

The fund had also provided 100 computers to improve postal operations in rural areas and 50 handheld document-scanning machines to enhance services at reception desks.

For the 2026/2027 financial year, UCSAF plans to construct 31 rural post office buildings to expand access to postal services.

Meanwhile, Arumeru District Commissioner Neema Lugangira, representing Arusha Regional Commissioner Amos Makalla, said Arusha Region had been proposed as a pilot area for the introduction and strengthening of digital postal services in Tanzania.

She said the initiative aims to transform post offices into modern service centres connecting citizens and businesses with e-commerce platforms, digital payments, e-government services and modern delivery systems.