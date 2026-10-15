Mozambique: Chapo Calls for Measures to Strengthen Climate Justice

Maputo — Mozambican President Daniel Chapo calls for measures to strengthen climate justice, deeming it necessary for the international community to recognize the vulnerability of African countries to the effects of climate change, despite their minimal contribution to the problem.

Speaking in Maputo during the International Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction and Resilience in Africa - a meeting aimed at sharing experiences and identifying solutions to enhance disaster prevention and response capacity, Mozambique's geographical location, traversed by nine river basins, exacerbates the country's exposure to extreme weather events, placing it among the ten countries worldwide most affected by natural disasters.

"In terms of pollution affecting the ozone layer and rising global temperatures, Mozambique's contribution is virtually zero", he stated, calling for greater international attention to the needs of countries bearing the disproportionate consequences of climate change.

The President warned that the effects of climate change do not stop at national borders, constituting a global threat that demands joint, sustainable responses.

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"When our home is at risk, sooner or later it will affect us all, regardless of where we are on planet Earth Climate finance and climate justice must remain at the heart of international discussions", he said.

However, he added, strengthened commitments must translate into concrete measures to support the most vulnerable nations.

"Protecting communities and reducing climate risks requires an approach rooted in solidarity, capable of mobilizing the necessary resources to tackle the challenges facing the African continent" he said.