Mozambique: Chapo Challenges Labor Sector to Renew Commitment to National Development

14 October 2026
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)
By Alberto Massango

Maputo — Mozambican President Daniel Chapo has challenged the country's workers to renew their commitment to national development, strengthening cooperation with various sectors of society.

Speaking on Tuesday in Maputo during the 50th-anniversary marking the establishment of the Organization of Mozambican Workers - Trade Union Confederation (OTM-CS), the country's first five decades of independency were marked by laying the foundations of the trade union movement, whereas the coming period should focus on economic and social transformation.

Chapo calls for valuing human capital as an integral part of sustainable and inclusive development policies, highlighting the need for professional training, business investment, innovation, and the strengthening of trade union organizations.

"Workers must be viewed beyond their productive role, taking into account their human, social, and family circumstances. Regarding labor relations, social dialogue is a key mechanism for coordination among the State, employers, and workers, covering issues such as minimum wage setting, working conditions, labor legislation, occupational health and safety, social protection, and stability in professional relationships", he said.

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Chapo also advocated for balancing the protection of workers' rights with business sustainability, framing this relationship within efforts to strengthen the national economy.

The impact of technological and economic transformations on the labor market was another topic addressed by Chapo. He cited artificial intelligence, digitalization, automation, climate change, the expansion of the informal economy, and the emergence of new professions as factors reshaping the world of work.

"In light of these changes, strengthening training and professional qualification is crucial, as well as it is crucial to invest in development of workers' skills and in innovation", he said.

Read the original article on AIM.

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