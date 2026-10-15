Kenya: Kindiki Threatens to Seize Assets of Harmful Alcohol Manufacturers

14 October 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kiambu — Deputy President Kithure Kindiki says proceeds from the sale of factories seized from manufacturers of harmful substances will be used to establish rehabilitation centres.

Kindiki said the government planned to target manufacturers of dangerous chemicals and counterfeit products as part of a revised strategy against illicit substances.

Speaking during a rally in Kiambu County, he said the administration would also pursue sellers, suppliers and cartels involved in the trade.

"Once we confiscate a factory that is manufacturing these substances, they will forfeit it. It will be sold. The money will be used to build the application centers," Kindiki said.

The Deputy President did not specify how many rehabilitation centres the proposed proceeds would finance or when the plan would be implemented.

He also did not outline the legal procedures through which factories would be confiscated, forfeited and sold.

Kindiki said the new approach was intended to make enforcement more effective by targeting the businesses and networks behind the manufacture and distribution of harmful substances.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.