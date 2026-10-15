South Africa: Suspended SAA Acting CEO Takes Airline to Court for Fair Shot At Permanent Job

Matshela Seshibe is currently on special leave following the launch of an internal disciplinary process, and SAA has decided to not interview him for the permanent CEO job.

Unfortunately, when Matshela Seshibe filed a formal court challenge against his current employer, South African Airways, it locked many of the background away under the judge (read: sub judice), but let's try to piece things together.

As previously reported by Daily Maverick, Seshibe was serving as CEO of Air Chefs (SAA's catering subsidiary) and was stepped up as the acting group CEO of SAA in April 2026 - following some drama with his predecessor.

On 23 August 2026, SAA advertised the permanent CEO position, and Seshibe applied. SAA reviewed his application, agreed that he qualified, shortlisted him and invited him for an interview.

Catch up SAA acting CEO put on immediate special leave as board conducts internal investigation August 14, 2026 But there was one tiny wrinkle in this particular page of history: if you've been following our coverage, on 14 August Air Chefs brought confidential internal disciplinary charges against him, and SAA placed him on special leave (read: suspension). SAA then cancelled his CEO interview, informing him that he had been excluded from the recruitment process because of those charges.

That last bit was not a direct admission by SAA because the airline's corporate affairs...