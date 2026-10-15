South Africa: Weapons, Guerrillas and Money - How Chris Hani Built Smuggling Routes Into SA

Chris Hani: A Life of Courage and Compassion, the first authorised biography of guerrilla commander, revolutionary and South African Communist Party leader Chris Hani Chris Hani - whose assassination changed the course of South African history - draws on extensive original research and interviews with family, comrades and contemporaries.

The secret machinery

From Lesotho, Chris Hani built an underground network for moving weapons, guerrillas, money and political material into South Africa. Some of its most effective operatives looked like ordinary tourists and carefree young men travelling to music festivals.

What made a lot of these armed propaganda operations possible was Hani's resourcefulness in smuggling weapons into South Africa. One example involved Limpho Hani's place of employment, the Lesotho National Tourist Office.

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Hani got to know the driver, Mashapha Nkuebe, who ferried tourists from different parts of South Africa into Maseru in a Toyota HiAce minibus with the company name and contact details on the sides. They would then travel to various tourist attractions throughout Lesotho. Nkuebe travelled all over South Africa, right up to Botswana and Mozambique. Hani recruited him to transport arms and ammunition in his vehicle to some of the cities as he ferried tourists. Hani would personally load the "parcel", as Nkuebe called the AK-47s, grenades and ammunition, at Sekhoane Lebentlele's place near Iketsetseng Private School, and Nkuebe would cross Maseru Bridge or Van Rooyen's Gate in Mafeteng or Telle Bridge in the southernmost district of Quthing and drive through the night to East London or...