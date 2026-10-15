Somalia: Somaliland Opposition Parties Welcome Trump's Separate-Country Remarks

Hargeisa — Somaliland's opposition parties KAAH and Kulmiye have welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks distinguishing Somaliland from Somalia, calling for formal international recognition.

KAAH chairman Mohamoud Hashi Abdi welcomed Trump's acknowledgement of Somaliland's distinct identity in a statement issued on Oct. 13.

"The Alliance for Equality & Development (KAAH), the leading opposition party in Somaliland, warmly welcomes the position expressed by the President of the United States, H.E. Donald Trump, in publicly acknowledging Somaliland's distinct identity in relation to Somalia," the statement said.

KAAH called for renewed international efforts toward recognition, citing Somaliland's democratic record and contributions to regional stability.

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"We believe that Somaliland's historic achievements, democratic aspirations and contributions to regional peace and stability merit full international recognition," it said.

The party also rejected the suggestion that Somaliland should change its name, saying the name reflected its history and remained central to its claim to statehood.

"The suggestion that Somaliland should change its name overlooks its history," KAAH said.

The party recalled that the former British Somaliland Protectorate gained independence on June 26, 1960, five days before the former Italian-administered Somalia. The two subsequently entered a union, but Somaliland's distinct political identity predated it, the statement said.

KAAH added that Somaliland's communities resolved at the 1991 Burao conference to restore the independence attained in 1960.

"The name Somaliland is therefore central to its historical identity and claim to statehood, not an obstacle to distinguishing it from Somalia," it said.

The party said Somaliland's separate political status was compatible with the Somali language, Islamic faith, culture and traditions it shares with communities across the Horn of Africa.

It urged the international community to "move beyond words and take meaningful diplomatic steps toward recognising Somaliland as a sovereign state."

Kulmiye chairman Mohamed Kahin Ahmed also welcomed Trump's remarks in a statement issued on Oct. 14, urging the U.S. president to follow them with formal recognition.

"We sincerely appreciate this acknowledgment and urge President Trump to take the next historic step by formally recognizing the Republic of Somaliland as an independent and sovereign state," Kulmiye said.

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The party credited former presidents Ahmed Mohamed Mohamoud, known as Silanyo, and Muse Bihi Abdi with strengthening relations with Washington during successive Kulmiye administrations.

Kulmiye said those administrations had laid diplomatic foundations for Somaliland's growing international engagement. It highlighted initiatives undertaken in 2022 and 2023 to deepen bilateral cooperation and advance Somaliland's international standing.

The party also welcomed support from members of the U.S. Congress and legislative initiatives aimed at strengthening U.S.-Somaliland relations.

"We welcome every diplomatic achievement and positive development that advances the Republic of Somaliland's pursuit of international recognition, including President Trump's recent remarks," it said.

Kulmiye called on world leaders and the international community to support full diplomatic recognition, citing Somaliland's commitment to peace, democracy, stability and self-government.

(Reporting by Mohamed Duale; HornDiplomat News Desk)