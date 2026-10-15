Somalia: Somaliland, Ethiopia Discuss Defence Cooperation, Regional Development

14 October 2026
Horn Diplomat (Hargeisa)
By Mohamed Duale

Hargeisa — Somaliland's army chief has met Ethiopian diplomatic and defence officials to discuss strengthening military cooperation and addressing regional security concerns, according to a statement posted on the Somaliland National Army's official social media account.

Brigadier General Nimcaan Yuusuf Gaaxnuug held the meeting at the army's headquarters in Hargeisa with Ethiopian envoy Teshome, Ethiopia's consul general in Somaliland and the embassy's defence attaché.

The talks focused on defence relations between Somaliland and Ethiopia, strengthening security cooperation and addressing security challenges in the region, the statement said.

Teshome briefed Gaaxnuug on recent developments in the region during the meeting.

The army chief reaffirmed Somaliland's commitment to closer cooperation between the two militaries to support regional peace and stability, according to the statement.

(Reporting by Mohamed Duale; HornDiplomat News Desk)

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