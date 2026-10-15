Somalia: Ted Cruz Backs Trump, Urges Somaliland Recognition

14 October 2026
Horn Diplomat (Hargeisa)
By Mohamed Duale

Hargeisa — U.S. Senator Ted Cruz has urged Washington to formally recognise Somaliland, firmly backing President Donald Trump's remarks that Somaliland is "a totally different country" from Somalia.

"President Trump is exactly right. Somaliland is not Somalia. Well past time for the United States to formally recognize it," Cruz wrote on X in a post dated Oct. 13.

The senator shared a video of Trump speaking at a rally in Youngstown, Ohio, linking his call for recognition to the president's remarks.

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"I call it Somalia land, not Somaliland, because actually it's a totally different country," Trump said at the Oct. 12 rally during comments on U.S. domestic politics and immigration.

Cruz's comments came as Somaliland's government welcomed Trump's acknowledgement of Somaliland as a distinct country and expressed interest in deeper engagement with his administration.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Somaliland's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation outlined shared interests in regional security, trade and investment.

"The Government of the Republic of Somaliland warmly welcomes US President Donald J. Trump's acknowledgement of the Republic of Somaliland as a distinct country," the ministry said.

The government highlighted Somaliland's constitution, elected institutions and more than three decades of self-government. It also pointed to Berbera Port and the Berbera Corridor as gateways for trade into the Horn of Africa, alongside its role in maritime security near the Bab al-Mandeb Strait.

"The Government looks forward to working with President Trump's Administration to deepen constructive engagement between the two sides," the statement said.

(Reporting by Mohamed Duale; HornDiplomat News Desk)

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