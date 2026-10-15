South Africa: Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma Reported to IEC for Xenophobic Smear On Rise Candidate Aziz Ally

Both March and March and Operation Dudula attacked Joburg councillor candidate Aziz Ally and his documented Somali volunteer. Now, the IEC has been asked to investigate a violation of the Electoral Code of Conduct.

March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, as well as Operation Dudula, the anti-migrant party contesting the local government election, have attacked Rise Mzansi's Johannesburg Ward 58 councillor candidate Aziz Ally because they thought he was Somali.

Ally is South African.

"We have submitted a complaint to the IEC as of today. We have not laid a criminal charge," said Rise Mzansi's Johannesburg mayoral candidate Lukhona Mnguni on Wednesday, 14 October.

Read more Lukhona Mnguni and Rise Mzansi's pitch for a Joburg that belongs to everyone October 14, 2026 March and March social media influencers and office-bearers have said that her arrest for "Islamophobia" is imminent, but it may relate to the IEC complaint by Rise instead.

Operation Dudula also earlier attacked a Somali community activist, who is documented and legally in South Africa, when they saw a photograph and a video of him putting up posters in the area, which is South Africa's most migrant-rich, with 23 communities from different parts of the world calling it home. He was helping Ally.

Both anti-migrant organisations unleashed a volley of lies about both men. Ngobese-Zuma said that foreigners were actively running for office and voting for each other to...