South Africa: MK Will 'Hoover Up' Ethekwini, but Race Could Lead to a Shaky Coalition

The MK party is widely expected to lead eThekwini in the 4 November polls, but the most likely scenario in Durban is a wobbly coalition where small parties wield disproportionate power.

Pollsters are predicting a major shake-up in eThekwini as Jacob Zuma's uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK) party threatens an upset in one of the country's biggest metros.

But MK is one of 69 parties lined up to claim a stake in Durban, and party leaders pitching to run South Africa's third-largest city with a R75-billion budget are mostly making similar promises.

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With so many parties contesting, one might think the eThekwini electorate was spoilt for choice. Not really.

Barring a few exceptions, electioneering in Durban has been lacklustre, with big posters, big promises and little substance.

To many, MK represents something new. But even with an MK regime change, it is hard to predict exactly what the party will do.

MK promises 'radical' change

MK's mayoral candidate, Mxolisi Phakathi, a pastor and former MPL for the African Transformation Movement in the KwaZulu-Natal Legislature, says to expect "radical" change.

But he can't say exactly what change, just yet.

Water woes, crime, corruption and unemployment are pressing.

The billing system needs reform; some bad debt should be written off, and the rest recovered.

"You must pay for what you use," he said.

If all this sounds monotonously like other parties' priorities, Phakathi agrees: "I...