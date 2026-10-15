Nigeria: Shettima Describes Obi As 'Master of Bogus Statistics'

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has described the Presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, as a "master of bogus statistics".

Speaking on Wednesday at the inauguration of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council at the Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja, Shettima said Obi was fond of dropping statistics.

He said over 250 million people could not be governed through "borrowed statistics and economic prescriptions detached from its peculiarities."

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Shettima described Obi as "my very good friend", but added that his habit of comparing Nigeria with other countries, especially Bangladesh, was not tenable.

Referring to Obi, Shettima said, "He seems convinced that a size 36 shirt tailored for Bangladesh will somehow fit Nigeria's size 52 frame."

According to him the NDC Presidential Candidate's fascination with foreign comparisons overlooks the peculiarities that distinguish one nation from another.

He said, "Governance is an art that demands mastery of context, whether social, economic, political or institutional.

"What succeeds in Bangladesh cannot simply be transplanted to Nigeria without accounting for the differences in our population, economic structures, institutions and national circumstances.

"A country of over 250 million people cannot be governed through borrowed statistics and economic prescriptions without its peculiarities."

"This is called 'delusion of grandeur'. Our context is with the politics of yesterday dressed as tomorrow's deliverance."

Shettima, however, said political opponents should be treated with respect, describing them as fellow Nigerians rather than enemies.

"For the rest of the duration of this campaign, we'll discuss ideas, we'll discuss policies, but we'll treat all our opponents with respect and dignity. They are not our enemies. They are our brothers. They are our countrymen. They are our leaders," he said.

He warned APC campaigners against being drawn into exchanges of insults, saying "We have the capacity to respond to all sorts of innuendos and outright lies that our political opponents are taking on. But we won't fall into their traps. We'll give them facts. We'll give them statistics. We argue with reason, not with sentiments."